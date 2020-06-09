Coronavirus in India Live Updates: छत्तीसगढ़ में 104 नए मामले, राज्य में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1197 हुई

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: छत्तीसगढ़ में 104 नए मामले, राज्य में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1197 हुई
Stakeholders, haq hakookdharis of Badrinath temple, traders & members of hotel association were present in the meeting today. All were of the view that Chardham Yatra shouldn't commence till June 30: Swati S Bhadoriya, District Magistrate, Chamoli #Uttarakhand (8/6) pic.twitter.com/62px7luD2r— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
#WATCH: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao & Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana take part at a programme to celebrate one-year completion of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) govt in the state at party office in Visakhapatnam;social distancing norms flouted. (8/6) pic.twitter.com/vLEbhDn6AC— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से हो रही वर्चुअल महाराष्ट्र जन संवाद रैली में केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कई मुद्दों पर अपनी बात रखी।
8 जून 2020