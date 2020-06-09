शहर चुनें
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 9th june Unlock1 Day Nine, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: छत्तीसगढ़ में 104 नए मामले, राज्य में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1197 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 09 Jun 2020 02:25 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 9th june Unlock1 Day Nine, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
भारत में कोरोना (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

भारत में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 2,56,611 हो गई है। अब तक देश में 1,24,430 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 7,200 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं, देश में 1,25,381 मामले सक्रिय हैं। यहां पढ़ें भारत में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स... 
लाइव अपडेट

02:12 AM, 09-Jun-2020

उत्तराखंड में चारधाम यात्रा 30 जून तक नहीं होगी शुरू

उत्तराखंड में चारधाम यात्रा को लेकर आज एक बैठक हुई। जिसमें बद्रीनाथ मंदिर के हितधारक, हक हकूकधारी, व्यापारी और होटल एसोसिएशन के सदस्य उपस्थित थे। सभी का मानना था कि चारधाम यात्रा 30 जून तक शुरू नहीं होनी चाहिए: स्वाति एस भदौरिया, जिला अधिकारी, चमोली, उत्तराखंड 
01:31 AM, 09-Jun-2020

वाईएसआर कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यक्रम में उड़ी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की धज्जियां  

आंध्र प्रदेश के पर्यटन मंत्री मुत्तमसेट्टी श्रीनिवास राव और विशाखापत्तनम के सांसद एमवीवी सत्यनारायण ने विशाखापत्तनम के पार्टी कार्यालय में  वाईएसआर कांग्रेस पार्टी (वाईएसआरसीपी) सरकार के एक वर्ष पूरा होने के उपलक्ष्य में एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने पहुंचे। इस दौरान पार्टी में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई गई।
01:17 AM, 09-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः छत्तीसगढ़ में 104 नए मामले, राज्य में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1197 हुई

छत्तीसगढ़: 104 नए मामले सामने आए
छत्तीसगढ़ में कोरोना के 104 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। राज्य में कोरोना के कुल मामलों की संख्या 1197 हो गई है। इनमें से 858 सक्रिय मामले हैं। -राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग

यहां पढ़ें 8 जून (सोमवार) के सभी अपडेट्स

 
coronavirus corona in india covid-19 in india 8th june new guidelines
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

