Coronavirus in India Live Updates: असम सरकार का फैसला, हायर सेकेंडरी से लेकर पीजी तक प्रवेश शुल्क माफ

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: असम सरकार का फैसला, हायर सेकेंडरी से लेकर पीजी तक प्रवेश शुल्क माफ
Chhattisgarh reports 73 new #COVID19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1073. Number of active cases stand at 803: State Health Department— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020
36 more people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Indore district on June 7, taking the total number of positive cases to 3785. Death toll increased to 157 after one death was reported on June 7: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/qSoUkW5Ujo— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020
Assam Govt has made all admissions — from HS upto PG level including medical, engineering, polytechnic for academic year 2020-21, absolutely free.Under stress due to #COVID19, this shall be a big relief to families. All prospectus will be free: State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/li1phnYFmE— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020
