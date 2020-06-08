शहर चुनें
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 8th june Unlock1 Day eight, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: असम सरकार का फैसला, हायर सेकेंडरी से लेकर पीजी तक प्रवेश शुल्क माफ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jun 2020 01:45 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 8th june Unlock1 Day eight, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
unlock 1.0 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

  • आज से देश के कई हिस्सों में धार्मिक स्थल, मॉल और रेस्त्रां खोले जाएंगे 
  • लेकिन हर राज्य ने अपनी-अपनी गाइडलाइंस जारी की है
  • ओडिशा में जनता के लिए सभी धार्मिक स्थल/पूजा स्थल, मॉल 30 जून तक बंद रहेंगे
  • वहीं महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने राज्य में धार्मिक स्थलों को खोलने पर अभी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है।
  • कोरोना संक्रमितों के मामले में देश पहुंचा 5 वें स्थान पर
  • असम सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, हायर सेकेंडरी से लेकर पीजी तक प्रवेश शुल्क माफ
लाइव अपडेट

01:36 AM, 08-Jun-2020

आज से देश के कई हिस्सों में धार्मिक स्थल, मॉल और रेस्टोरेंट खोले जाएंगे

आज से देश के कई हिस्सों में धार्मिक स्थल, मॉल और रेस्टोरेंट खोले जाएंगे। लेकिन हर राज्य ने अपनी-अपनी गाइडलाइंस जारी की है। ओडिशा में जनता के लिए सभी धार्मिक स्थल/पूजा स्थल30 जून, 2020 तक बंद रहेंगे। शॉपिंग मॉल भी इसी समय अवधि तक के लिए बंद रहेंगे। वहीं महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने राज्य में धार्मिक स्थलों को खोलने पर अभी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है।
01:20 AM, 08-Jun-2020

छत्तीसगढ़ में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 1073 हुई

छत्तीसगढ़ में 73 नए मामले आने से संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 1073 हो गई है। वहीं सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 803 हैः-राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग
01:09 AM, 08-Jun-2020

इंदौर में 36 और नए मामले 

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर जिले में 7 जून को कोरोना के 36 और नए मामले सामने आए। अब इंदौर में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3785 हो गई है। वहीं बीते 24 घंटे में एक लोग की मौत से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 157 हो गई हैः- मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, इंदौर 
12:02 AM, 08-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः असम सरकार का फैसला, हायर सेकेंडरी से लेकर पीजी तक प्रवेश शुल्क माफ

असम सरकार ने  लॉकडाउन में  छात्रों को राहत देने का बड़ा फैसला लिया है। अब शैक्षणिक वर्ष 2020-21 में हायर सेकेंडरी से लेकर पीजी तक के सभी कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए कोई शुल्क नहीं लगेगा। साथ ही साथ मेडिकल, इंजीनियरिंग, पॉलिटेक्निक में प्रवेश लेने पर भी कोई शुल्क नहीं लगेगा। वहीं सभी प्रॉस्पेक्टस भी मुफ्त दिए जाएंगे। सरकार ने कहा कि  यह छात्रों के परिवारों के लिए एक बड़ी राहत होगी।

यहां पढ़ें 7 जून (शनिवार) के सभी अपडेट्स 
coronavirus corona in india covid-19 in india 8th june new guidelines
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

