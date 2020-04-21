शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 21st April Day Twenty eight Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में कुल 17656 मामले, 559 की मौत, 2842 हुए ठीक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 21 Apr 2020 01:03 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 21st April Day Twenty eight Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है।केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 1553 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 36 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 17,656 हो गई है, जिसमें 14,255 सक्रिय हैं, 2842 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 559 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं, लॉकडाउन के बीच आज से राज्यसभा और लोकसभा सचिवालय समेत देश के सभी सरकारी विभागों में आंशिक रूप से कामकाज शुरू हो गया है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

12:58 AM, 21-Apr-2020
एमपी के इंदौर में 18 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 915 हो गई है, इसमें 52 लोगों की मौत भी हुई है: मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी

विज्ञापन
12:57 AM, 21-Apr-2020
पिछले 20 दिनों में 25,000 से अधिक कोविड19 संबंधित पोर्टल शिकायतों का निवारण किया गया है: डॉ। जितेंद्र सिंह, कार्मिक, लोक शिकायत और पेंशन राज्य मंत्री (MoS)

12:53 AM, 21-Apr-2020
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक जनहित याचिका (पीआईएल) दायर की गई है इसमें केंद्र, राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों से सभी सार्वजनिक अस्पताल में गैर-COVID19 संबंधित स्वास्थ्य सेवा उपचार सेवाओं को कम करने के लिए तत्काल कदम उठाने के की मांग की गई है।

12:50 AM, 21-Apr-2020
कोरोना वायरस को देखते हुए, सुरक्षा के तौर पर सरकारी मंत्रालयों, विभागों और दफ्तरों की सभी कैंटीनों को तत्काल प्रभाव से बंद किया जा रहा है: कार्मिक, लोक शिकायत और पेंशन मंत्रालय

12:37 AM, 21-Apr-2020

भारत में कोरोना: इंदौर में 18 नए संक्रमित, जिले में अब तक 52 की मौत समेत 915 संक्रमण के मामले

झारखंड में तीन नए संक्रमित मिले हैं, जिसकी वजह से राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 45 हो गई है।




यहां पढ़ें 19 अप्रैल (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Jindgi main pyar nahin.
Mere Alfaz

जिंदगी में प्यार नहीं

20 अप्रैल 2020

Bhrashtachr
Mere Alfaz

भ्रष्टाचार

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
Govt Jobs AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2020 apply for Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Posts Sarkari Naukri
Government Jobs

उत्तर प्रदेश के इस विभाग में चल रही हैं भर्तियां, आवेदन करने के लिए बस दो दिन बाकी

20 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने में केमिस्ट निभाएंगे अहम भूमिका, मरीजों की देंगे जानकारी

20 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोनावायरस और टोक्यो ओलंपिक
Other Sports

जापान के वायरस विशेषज्ञ का दावा, अगले साल भी नहीं हो पाएगा ओलंपिक

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
करनाल नई अनाज मंडी में पहुंचने लगा गेहूं
Karnal

अनाज मंडी में पहुंचने लगा गेहूं

20 अप्रैल 2020

female chatting on smartphone
Tech Diary

हाई-स्पीड डाटा की है जरूरत, तो आपके लिए बेस्ट हैं ये खास प्रीपेड प्लान

20 अप्रैल 2020

सफाई कर्मचारी का फूलों से स्वागत करती महिला
Yamuna Nagar

गांव में भी होने लगा सफाई कर्मचारियों का सम्मान

20 अप्रैल 2020

nita ambani
India News

रिलायंस फाउंडेशन ने अभी तक दो करोड़ से अधिक लोगों के लिए किया खाने का इंतजाम

20 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस से माफी मांगते हुए किन्नर।
Yamuna Nagar

शादीपुर में आने जाने वालोन पर सख्ती, दो किन्नरों को पकड़ा

20 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

N95 जैसा मास्क सिर्फ 45 रुपये में, आईआईटी दिल्ली के छात्रों ने बनाया सस्ता मास्क 'कवच'

IIT दिल्ली के एक प्रोफेसर और उनके स्टार्टअप ETEX ने एन95 से काफी सस्ता एक मास्क विकसित किया है जिसकी प्रभाविकता एन95 जितनी ही है। ये मास्क सिर्फ 45 रुपये में ग्राहकों को उपलब्ध हो सकेगा।

20 अप्रैल 2020

पालघर 3:30

पालघर मॉब लिंचिंग: महाराष्ट्र के सीएम उद्धव बोले-अमित शाह और सीएम योगी से हो चुकी है बात

20 अप्रैल 2020

आईसीएमआर 1:52

'बरती गई लापरवाही, खराब नहीं थे कोरोना टेस्टिंग किट', ममता सरकार को ICMR का जवाब

20 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन 3:04

सुनानी थी सजा लेकिन जज ने दिया राशन और कपड़े, बिहार की अनोखी घटना

20 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस 3:07

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने में केमिस्ट निभाएंगे अहम भूमिका, मरीजों की देंगे जानकारी

20 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है
India News

वायरल हो रहा है अंग्रेजी बोलती बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो, लोग बोले- कितने अंक देंगे थरूर

वीडियो में दादी कहती हैं, 'महात्मा गांधी विश्व के एक महान आदमी थे। वे राष्ट्रपिता थे। वह हिंदू और मुसलमान दोनों से ही प्यार करते थे।'

2 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Martyr Ratan Lal Family
India News

शहीद रतनलाल की पत्नी को मिलेगी सब-इंस्पेक्टर की नौकरी, लेकिन पूनम का सपना है कुछ और!

2 मार्च 2020

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohd Ismail
India News

ओवैसी की पार्टी के एक और विधायक के बिगड़े बोले, दिया विवादित बयान

2 मार्च 2020

रविवार को कोलकाता में आयोजित भाजपा की रैली
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल : 'देश के गद्दारों को...' के नारे लगाने के आरोप में तीन भाजपा कार्यकर्ता गिरफ्तार

2 मार्च 2020

कर्नाटक के मंत्री बीसी पाटिल
India News

भारत विरोधी नारों पर देखते ही गोली मारने का कानून लाने को केंद्र से करूंगा बात: कर्नाटक मंत्री

2 मार्च 2020

कमलनाथ-अमरिंदर सिंह-अशोक गहलोत
India News

कांग्रेस शासित तीन राज्यों में डीजीपी पद पर रार, राजस्थान-पंजाब में कोर्ट तक पहुंचा मामला

2 मार्च 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: बड़ी बेंच के पास नहीं भेजा जाएगा केस, पांच जजों की पीठ ही करेगी सुनवाई

2 मार्च 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited