Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में कुल 17656 मामले, 559 की मौत, 2842 हुए ठीक

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देशभर में कुल 17656 मामले, 559 की मौत, 2842 हुए ठीक
18 more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Total number of cases stands at 915 in the district including 52 deaths: Chief Medical and Health Officer— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
Over 25,000 #COVID19 related portal grievances have been redressed in the last 20 days: Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions pic.twitter.com/nDwNwXFuBj— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court today seeking directions to Center, States, & Union Territories to take immediate steps to reduce non-COVID19 related healthcare treatment services at all public hospitals. pic.twitter.com/tPvlRvkI9Q— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
All departmental canteens in central government ministries, departments, and offices shall be closed with immediate effect, as a preventive measure to contain the spread of #COVID19: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance & Pensions pic.twitter.com/iaCAUwCQq2— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
3 more #COVID19 cases reported in Jharkhand today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 45: Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State Health Secretary— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020
