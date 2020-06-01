शहर चुनें
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 1st june Unlock1 Day first, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: आज से देश में अनलॉक 1.0 की शुरूआत, मध्यप्रदेश में 198 नए मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 01 Jun 2020 01:41 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 1st june Unlock1 Day first, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
traffic

खास बातें

  • गृह मंत्रालय के निर्देश के बाद आज से देश में अनलॉक 1.0 की शुरूआत  
  • रेल मंत्रालय और महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने 1 जून, 2020 से विशेष ट्रेन चलाने का लिया निर्णय
  • देशभर में आज से चलेंगी 200 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, पहले दिन 1.45 लाख से अधिक यात्री करेंगे यात्रा
  • बिहार में कंटेनमेंट जोन में लॉकडाउन को 30 जून तक बढ़ाया गया।
  • देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 1,82,143 हो गई है, जिनमें से 89,995 सक्रिय मामले हैं।
लाइव अपडेट

01:34 AM, 01-Jun-2020

बीते 24 घंटे में इंदौर में 53 और नए मामले 

बीते 24 घंटे में मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में 53 और नए मामले सामने आए। जिले में अब कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 3539 हो गई है। वहीं 1990 लोग स्वस्थ भी हो गए हैं। 1440 लोगों का इलाज चल रहा है जबकि अब तक 135 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।
01:08 AM, 01-Jun-2020

मध्यप्रदेश में बीते 24 घंटे में 198 नए मामले

मध्यप्रदेश स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार बीते 24 घंटे में 198 नए मामले सामने आए और कुल 7 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। राज्य में अब कुल मामलों की संख्या 8089 हो गई है और मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 350 हो गई है। वहीं राज्य में कुल सक्रिय मामलों की संख्या 2897 है।  
12:08 AM, 01-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः आज से देश में अनलॉक 1.0 की शुरूआत, मध्यप्रदेश में 198 नए मामले

लॉकडाउन के चार चरणों के बाद आज से देश में अनलॉक 1.0 की शुरूआत हो गई है। बता दें कि  शनिवार को केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा 30 जून तक के लिए अनलॉक के प्रथम चरण की घोषणा की गई थी। वहीं गृह मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी दिशानिर्देश के मुताबिक अब प्रतिबंध केवल कोरोना संक्रमण के कंटेनमेंट जोन तक ही सीमित कर दिए गए हैं।
unlock 1 unlock 1.0 unlock 1.0 guidelines unlock 1.0 guidelines in hindi
