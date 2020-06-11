Coronavirus in India Live Updates: पुणे में 435 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 हजार के पार

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: पुणे में 435 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 हजार के पार
All resident doctors of the hospital haven't received their salaries for last 3 months (March,April&May). As this is not the right time to go on a strike,so we've decided to tender mass resignations:Dr Sunil Kumar,President,Resident Doctors’ Association of Kasturba Hospital,Delhi pic.twitter.com/Tf3bZUXh0R— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कोरोना वायरस की मार झेल रहे भारत के लिए बुधवार को राहत भरी खबर आई।
10 जून 2020