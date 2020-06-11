शहर चुनें
Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: पुणे में 435 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 हजार के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 01:11 AM IST
भारत में कोरोना (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

भारत में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 2,76,583 हो गई है, जिनमें से 1,33,632 सक्रिय मामले हैं। देशभर में अब तक 1,35,206 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं और 7,745 लोगों की अब तक मौत हो चुकी है।
लाइव अपडेट

01:04 AM, 11-Jun-2020

दिल्ली: तीन महीने से नहीं मिला वेतन, सामूहिक इस्तीफा देंगे डॉक्टर

अस्पताल के सभी रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर को पिछले 3 महीनों (मार्च, अप्रैल और मई) से वेतन नहीं मिला है। चूंकि यह हड़ताल पर जाने का सही समय नहीं है, इसलिए हमने सामूहिक इस्तीफा देने का फैसला किया है। -डॉ. सुनील कुमार, अध्यक्ष, रेजिडेंट डॉक्टर्स एसोसिएशन, कस्तूरबा अस्पताल, दिल्ली




 
12:09 AM, 11-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः पुणे में 435 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 हजार के पार

पुणे: 435 नए मामले सामने आए
पुणे में कोरोना के 435 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और बीते 24 घंटे में सात लोगों की मौत हो गई है। शहर में कोरोना के मामलों की कुल संख्या 10,394 और कुल मौतों की संख्या 449 हो गई है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, जिला परिषद, पुणे, महाराष्ट्र

यहां पढ़ें 10 जून (बुधवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
 
