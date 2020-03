Coronavirus India: देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या 1000 के पार, 20 से अधिक मौतें

07:07 AM, 29-Mar-2020

कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति को मिलेगा 28 दिन का सवेतन अवकाश, गौतमबुद्धनगर के डीएम का एलान

#COVID19 positive persons or possibly infected persons who are in isolation will be given 28-day paid leave, after they produce medical certificates.Those employed at shops,factories&other units closed due to lockdown will also be paid: District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar https://t.co/CU8LePadL4