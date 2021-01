Coronavirus India: कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में आई भारी गिरावट, पिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए 10064 नए मरीज

India reports 10,064 new #COVID19 cases, 17,411 discharges and 137 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,05,81,837

Active cases: 2,00,528

Total discharges: 1,02,28,753

Death toll: 1,52,556 pic.twitter.com/5XHUHHSq9u