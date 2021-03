देश में कोरोना ने फिर पकड़ी रफ्तार: पिछले 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों की संख्या 35 हजार के पार, 172 की गई जान

India reports 35,871 new COVID19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 172 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,14,74,605

Total recoveries: 1,10,63,025

Active cases: 2,52,364

Death toll: 1,59,216



Total vaccination: 3,71,43,255 pic.twitter.com/Qd3ye2ZFH1