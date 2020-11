कोरोना वायरस: मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात और राजस्थान में सख्त नियम, इन शहरों में रात्रि कर्फ्यू, ऐसा रहा नजारा 

Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew between 10 pm to 6 am imposed in Indore starting from November 21; people engaged in essential services & factory workers are exempted. Indore reported 546 new #COVID19 cases yesterday; total number of cases in the district stands at 37,661 pic.twitter.com/vi8i1njkCJ

Gujarat: Night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am imposed in Rajkot (pic 1 & 2) & Surat (pic 3 & 4) from Nov 21 in view of #COVID19 spread.



The State reported 1,515 new COVID cases in 24 hrs taking total tally to 1,95,917 of which 13,285 are active cases, as per last update by State govt. pic.twitter.com/AfszIRHCTQ