कांग्रेस नेता अधीर ने पीएम और गृहमंत्री पर फिर की टिप्पणी, कहा- ये रामू-श्यामू गुमराह के मास्टर हैं

Adhir R Chowdhury, Congress: Modi ji talks as if he has never heard of NRC but his Home Minister said in Parliament that NRC will be implemented in entire country...Ye Ramu aur Shyamu kya kehte hain, kya nahi kehte hain ispe humko dhyan dena padega kyunki ye gumrah ke master hain pic.twitter.com/4UwjQPqGoT