कांग्रेस की मांग- आप के राज्यसभा प्रत्याशी एनडी गुप्ता का रद्द हो नामांकन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 02:59 PM IST
congress wants cancellation nomination of app leader nd gupta who is candidate for rajya sabha seat
राज्यसभा सीट के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से प्रत्याशी घोषित हुए नेता नारायण दास गुप्ता की मुश्किलें बढ़ती दिख रही हैं। धोखाधड़ी के आरोप के साथ कांग्रेस की ओर उनके नामांकन रद्द किए जाने की मांग की गई है। कांग्रेस के दिल्ली प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय माकन ने दरियागंज रिटर्निंगर ऑफिसर को शिकायत करते हुए एनडी गुप्त पर ऑफिस ऑफ प्रॉफिट का आरोप लगाया है।

उनकी शिकायत के मुताबिक एनडी गुप्ता 30 मार्च 2015 को नेशनल पेंशन सिस्टम ट्रस्ट के ट्रस्टी नियुक्त किए गए थे। गुप्ता जनप्रतिनिधि हैं और वे अभी तक ट्रस्टी के पद को संभाल रहे हैं। माकन ने धारा 102 के तहत गुप्ता पर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जनप्रतिनिधि कानून के तहत गुप्ता का नामांकन रद्द किया जाना चाहिए। ट्विटर पर माकन ने आरोप लगाया कि आप अपने पारदर्शिता के वादों को पूरा करने में असफल रही है।
 

 
