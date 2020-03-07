12 मार्च से कांग्रेस निकालेगी 'गांधी संदेश यात्रा', राहुल-सोनिया-प्रियंका होंगे शामिल

Congress to start 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on party's 90th anniversary on 12 March, from Ahmedabad. Sonia Gandhi ,Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other leaders including Congress Chief Ministers will attend the 27-day 'padyatra'. It will conclude in Dandi on 6th April pic.twitter.com/ew97JzCXIV— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020
