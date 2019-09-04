शहर चुनें

Congress to reorganize AICC Data Analytics Department as AICC Technology and Data Cell

कांग्रेस ने डेटा एनालिटिक्स विभाग को किया पुनर्गठित, प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती को बनाया सेल अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 04:46 PM IST
प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो)
प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस ने अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी (एआईसीसी) डेटा एनालिटिक्स विभाग को एआईसीसी टेक्नोलॉजी और डेटा सेल के रूप में पुनर्गठित करने की घोषणी की है।  प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती को सेल का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।
congress all india congress committee praveen chakravarty
