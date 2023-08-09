Viral Video: एक्सीडेंट में घायल व्यक्ति की मदद के लिए राहुल ने रुकवाया काफिला, फिर हुए संसद रवाना

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Delhi | While exiting 10 Janpath, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, got off his car to inquire on a scooter-rider who got into an accident nearby. pic.twitter.com/5YprbtRc2K— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023
