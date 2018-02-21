BJP comes here & offer crores of rupees to the churches of Meghalaya. Just like they think they can buy some Congress MLA's & form the govt here, they also think they can come here & buy the church, the religion and God. This is disgusting: Rahul Gandhi in #Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/dZ1Hi9KgFv— ANI (@ANI) 21 February 2018
Narendra Modi is not against corruption, he is an instrument of corruption: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong. #PNBScam #NiravModi pic.twitter.com/43BRtgFjrp— ANI (@ANI) 21 February 2018
#WATCH: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets people during his roadshow in Shillong, #Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/FvTF6wmfxO— ANI (@ANI) 21 February 2018
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की देश के महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर चुप्पी साधने पर जोरदार हमला बोला है।
21 फरवरी 2018