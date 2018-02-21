शहर चुनें

मेघालय में बोले राहुल गांधी, भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ नहीं बल्कि उसके उपकरण हैं PM मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शिलॉन्ग Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 03:44 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi conducts roadshow in Shillong, Meghalaya
शिलॉन्ग में राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI
त्रिपुरा के विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद अब मेघालय में सियासी घमासान तेज हो गया है। अपनी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं में जोश भरने के लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी मेघालय में हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष 2 दिनों के चुनावी दौरे के लिए मेघालय पहुंचे। यहां 60 सीटों के लिए 27 फरवरी को मतदान होंगे। 
मेघालय में कांग्रेस का मुख्य मुकाबला बीजेपी से हैं। लिहाजा राहुल के निशाने पर बीजेपी ही रही। उन्होंने बीजेपी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि बीजेपी यहां (मेघालय) आई और करोड़ों रुपये लेकर चर्चों में पहुंच गई। उन्होंने कहा कि बीजेपी को लगता है कि जिस तरीके से वह कांग्रेस के कुछ उम्मीदवारों को खरीदकर सरकार बना लेती है, वह पैसे लेकर आएंगे और चर्च, भगवान और धर्म सबको भी खरीद लेंगे। 
 
पिछले कुछ दिनों से राहुल गांधी, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ आक्रामक रुख अख्तियार किए हुए हैं। मेघालय में भी उसी अंदाज में बीजेपी और मोदी सरकार पर बरसते हुए नजर आए। लगातार सामने आते मामलों का जिक्र करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि नरेंद्र मोदी भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ नहीं हैं बल्कि भ्रष्टाचार के उपकरण हैं।  
शिलॉन्ग में चुनावी रैली करने निकले राहुल गांधी ने कई लोगों से मुलाकात भी की। मंगलवार को मेघालय पहुंचे राहुल गांधी की उत्तरी गोरों जिले में दो रैलियां आयोजित की गई थी। बुधवार को शिलॉन्ग में जनसंवाद कार्यक्रम के बाद वह गुवाहटी जाएंगे और फिर दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हो जाएंगे। 
 


 

