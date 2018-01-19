Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Congress president Rahul Gandhi attack on pm modi in Twitter

राहुल ने पीएम मोदी से पूछे तीन सवाल, बोले- 'मन की बात' में बताइये क्या है प्लान?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 07:34 PM IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi attack on pm modi in Twitter
rahul gandhi
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने एक बार प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तीखा हमला बोला है। उन्होंने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट पर पीएम मोदी के ऑल इंडिया रेडियो में प्रसारित किए जाने वाले 'मन की बात' कार्यक्रम का जिक्र करते हुए कहा, प्रिय नरेंद्र मोदी आपने अनुरोध किया था कि इस कार्यक्रम में उठाने के लिए अपने विचार और सुझाव दें। इसी संदर्भ में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने पीएम के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर टैग कर तीन सवाल पूछे हैं। राहल ने पीएम मोदी से पूछा कि युवाओं को नौकरी देने, चीन के साथ सीमा पर जारी दोकलम विवाद और हरियाणा में हो रही रेप की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए आप कैसी योजना बना रहे हैं?
 
राहल के पीएम मोदी से तीन सवाल
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी से पूछा कि देश के बेरोजगार युवाओं को नौकरी देने, चीन के साथ जारी दोकलम विवाद और हरियाणा में हो रही रेप की घटनाओं को रोकने के लिए आप कैसी योजना बना रहे हैं?

RELATED

गौरतलब है कि राहुल गांधी पिछले कुछ समय से लगातार अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट के जरिए पीएम मोदी पर हमला कर अपने सवालों के जवाब मांग रहे हैं। 
rahul gandhi narendra modi congress mann ki baat doklam standoff

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

controversy 63rd filmfare awards 2018 nomination list
Bollywood

FilmFare Awards पर उठे सवाल, ट्विटर पर बोले यूजर्स- 'राजकुमार बॉलीवुड के आजिंक्य रहाणे'

19 जनवरी 2018

sarkar 3 writer p jaya cliams for script ram gopal varma film god sex and truth
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ राम गोपाल वर्मा ने बनाई फिल्म, अब God Sex and Truth पर खड़ा हुआ विवाद

19 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut and hrithik roshan together in mumbai police event umang 2018
Bollywood

शादी की खबरों के बीच ऋतिक रोशन और कंगना रनौत दिखे साथ-साथ, आखिर ये माजरा क्या है

19 जनवरी 2018

63rd filmfare awards nomination list
Bollywood

63वें FilmFare Awards के नॉमिनेशन में किसे मिली जगह, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

19 जनवरी 2018

Rajput leader abhishek som threatens to bury Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali alive
Bollywood

Padmaavat: क्या दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए टलेगी रिलीज डेट, संजय लीला भंसाली पर फिर आई आफत

19 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan Son Aryan Khan Mobbed By Girls At London Airport
Bollywood

लड़कियों के साथ शाहरुख खान के बेटे की ये तस्वीरें हुई वायरल, अब क्या कहेंगी गौरी खान

19 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan worried about taimur ali khan behaviour
Bollywood

सैफ की बहन ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों छोटी इनाया से दूर रहते हैं एक साल के तैमूर

19 जनवरी 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi come under the same roof at israeli prime minister programme
Bollywood

नेतन्याहू के प्रोग्राम में सालों बाद Ex BF से मिलीं ऐश्वर्या, ससुर और पति के सामने करना पड़ा अवॉयड

19 जनवरी 2018

welcome to new york poster release sonakshi sinha diljit dosanjh karan johar
Bollywood

डबल रोल में सलमान के साथ करण जौहर करेंगे 'वेलकम टू न्यूयॉर्क', सामने आया POSTAR

19 जनवरी 2018

Shalom Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan takes a selfie with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के बारे नेतन्याहू ने की ऐसी बातें, सुनकर हैरान हुईं पत्नी सारा

19 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Boost for NSG membership, as India enters in Australia Group Despite Chinas intervention
India News

चीन के दखल के बावजूद भी भारत को मिली बड़ी सफलता, जल्द मिलेगी NSG की सदस्यता 

परमाणु आपूर्तिकर्ता समूह (एनएसजी) क्लब में शामिल होने के लिए अरसे से जीतोड़ कोशिश कर रहे भारत को अपने इस अभियान में बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है।

19 जनवरी 2018

Narendra Modi is working for the development of India says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
India News

योगी बोले- पीएम मोदी की तरह काम करना चाहते हैं ट्रंप, यह देश के लिए गर्व की बात

19 जनवरी 2018

PM Modi is the best doctor for the treatment of diseases of India says Arjun Ram Meghwal
India News

केंद्रीय मंत्री बोले- भारत की बड़ी ‘बीमारियों’ के इलाज के लिए मोदी ‘बेस्ट डॉक्टर’

19 जनवरी 2018

Kulbhushan Jadhav was abducted from Iran
India News

'कुलभूषण जाधव को अगवा करने के लिए ISI ने दिए थे करोड़ों रुपए'

19 जनवरी 2018

arun jaitley and arvind kejriwal forgot all their bitterness having dinner together
India News

जेटली और केजरीवाल की डिनर पार्टी, कांग्रेस बोली- बदले बदले से सरकार नजर आए

19 जनवरी 2018

addressing muslim youths owaisi says padmaavat is manhoos and do not waste time on it
India News

ओवैसी ने फिल्म पद्मावत को बताया 'मनहूस', कहा- देखकर दो घंटे न करें बर्बाद

19 जनवरी 2018

Supreme court rejected the plea of banning Padmaavat but Karni Sena said their protest is on
India News

पद्मावत: रोक वाली याचिका खारिज, करणी सेना बोली- प्रसून जोशी की राजस्थान में नो एंट्री

19 जनवरी 2018

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu crazy for selfie with Amitabh Bachchan, fan of bollywood
India News

अमिताभ संग सेल्फी के लिए क्रेजी दिखे इजरायली PM, बॉलीवुड के निकले दीवाने

19 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court gave benefit of doubt to peepli live director mahmood farooqui in rape case
India News

रेप केस: SC ने पीपली लाइव के सह-निर्देशक महमूद फारुकी को किया बरी

19 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court asked which safety measures government is taking to safeguard the Aadhaar detailsa
India News

जब धोनी का आधार डेटा सेफ नहीं तो सरकार बताए क्या कदम उठा रही है: SC

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ये हैं दिल्ली के वो 20 विधायक जिनकी चली गई कुर्सी

आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों की सदस्यता ऑफिस ऑफ प्रॉफिट मामले में चली गई है। आईए, आपको बताते हैं बीस विधायकों के बारे में सबकुछ, आम आदमी पार्टी के किस विधायक ने कौन सी सीट जीती और उसे किस डिपार्टमेंट का संसदीय सचिव नियुक्त किया गया था।

19 जनवरी 2018

Everything you wanted to know about Aam Aadmi Party MLA's office of profit case 3:01

अरविंद केजरीवाल को अब तक का सबसे बड़ा झटका, आप के 20 विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द

19 जनवरी 2018

Pawan Kalyan fans thrash man for spitting at Agnyaathavaasi poster 1:31

इस हीरो के पोस्टर पर थूकना युवक को पड़ा भारी, फैन्स ने किया ये हाल

19 जनवरी 2018

Cheap ticket to get in the train running in the night! 1:27

रात में चलने वाली ट्रेन में मिलेगा सस्ता टिकट!

19 जनवरी 2018

Watch: Two injured in ammonia gas leakage 1:42

गोवा के इस शहर में अमोनिया गैस के रिसने से अफरा-तफरी

19 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Rahul Gandhi attacked on NDA for Aadhaar to be mandatory
India News

आधार को ‘अनिवार्य’ बनाने को लेकर राहुल गांधी का सरकार पर हमला

18 जनवरी 2018

RSS defamation case: bhiwandi court orders rahul gandhi to present in hearing on 23rd april 
India News

RSS मानहानि मामला: राहुल की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश

17 जनवरी 2018

Election is like war and BJP people are Kauravas who are on the wrong path says Siddaramaiah
India News

कर्नाटक CM सिद्धारमैया बोले- चुनाव एक वार है जिसमें बीजेपी के लोग कौरव 

16 जनवरी 2018

Rahul made a scarf, tilak, Kalawa bandha in the Kalawa
National

राहुल ने मंदिर में माथा टेका, तिलक लगाया, कलावा बांधा

16 जनवरी 2018

public will give reply of PM's lie and fraud, says rahul gandhi
Pratapgarh

मोदी के झूठ और धोखे का जवाब देगी जनता

15 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi criticizes bjp in amethi.
Lucknow

राहुल गांधी के काफिले का विरोध करने पर बवाल, भाजपाइयों को कांग्रेसियों ने पीटा

15 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.