मोदी सरकार की असफलता पर सोनिया ने दिया दमदार भाषण, राहुल ने लगाया गले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 06:52 PM IST
Congress plenary session: sonia gandhi hugs rahul gandhi after attacks modi government
राहुल गांधी की अध्यक्षता में पहली बार हुए कांग्रेस महाअधिवेशन में यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने अपने दमदार भाषण से पार्टी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं में जोश भर दिया। 
सोनिया के भाषण खत्म होने के तुरंत बाद बेटे राहुल ने मां को गले लगा लिया। जिसके बाद इंदिरा गांधी स्टेडियम में मौजदू हजारों कार्यकर्ताओं ने दोनों के गले लगने के दौरान तालियां बजाईं। वहीं पीछे खड़े पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने भी इस दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं में जोश भरा।

सोनिया ने अपने भाषण की शुरूआत राहुल को बधाई देते हुए की। उन्होंने कहा कि 'आज के बाद राहुल की अध्यक्षता में कांग्रेस के लिए संघर्ष का एक नया अध्याय शुरू हो जा रहा है।' 

यूपीए अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि 'आज भी लोगों के दिलों में कांग्रेस के लिए प्यार जिंदा है। मौजूदा मोदी सरकार, यूपीए के कार्यकाल में बनाई गई तमाम योजनाओं को तबाह करने पर उतारू है। हम सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार का खुलासा कर रहे हैं।'

सोनिया से पहले राहुल गांधी ने भी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि 'यह जो हाथ का निशान है, यही देश को जोड़ने और आगे ले जाने का काम कर सकता है। देश को सिर्फ कांग्रेस पार्टी ही रास्ता दिखा सकती है।'
 
