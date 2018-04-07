Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh writes to Rajya Sabha chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to convene a special two-week session in May-June to discuss important issues. pic.twitter.com/3fxTvW7Ur6— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
First they do not let the session run, now they are asking for another session? Do they want salaries and allowances again?: Vijay Goel on Jairam Ramesh's letter to #RajyaSabha chairman urging him to call for a special session in May-June pic.twitter.com/5ptKhYaqEw— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
भारतबंद के दौरान पूरे देश में हुई हिंसा और दंगा फैलाने के मामले में पुलिस सक्रिय नजर आ रही है।
7 अप्रैल 2018