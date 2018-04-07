शहर चुनें

जयराम ने उपराष्ट्रपति को चिट्ठी लिख विशेष सत्र बुलाने की मांग की, BJP ने कहा- फिर चाहिए भत्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 02:30 PM IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh writes to Venkaiah Naidu for two week special Parliament session
संसद के बजट सत्र का दूसरा चरण भी हंगामे की भेंट चढ़ गया। इसी के मद्देनजर शनिवार को कांग्रेस सांसद जयराम रमेश ने राज्यसभा के सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू को पत्र लिखकर विशेष संसद सत्र बुलाने की मांग की है। समाचार एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, कांग्रेस सांसद ने सभापति से मई और जून महीने में दो हफ्ते का विशेष सत्र बुलाने की गुजारिश की है। 
बता दें कि संसद में रोज होने वाला हंगामा और कामकाज नहीं होने को लेकर भाजपा और विपक्ष एक-दूसरे पर आरोप प्रत्यारोप का दौर जारी है। इसी बीच, कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश के विशेष सत्र की मांग पर केंद्रीय मंत्री विजय गोयल पलटवार करते हुए कहा कि पहले वे सत्र चलाने नहीं देते, अब वे एक और सत्र की मांग कर रहे हैं? क्या वे वेतन और भत्ते को फिर से चाहते हैं? 
 


 


उल्लेखनीय है कि शुक्रवार को खत्म हुए इस सत्र में साल 2000 के बाद सबसे कम काम हुआ। संसदीय कार्यमंत्री अनंत कुमार के मुताबिक बजट सत्र के पहले चरण के दौरान लोकसभा में 134 और राज्यसभा में 96 फीसदी काम हुआ। इसके उलट दूसरे चरण के दौरान लोकसभा में सात और राज्यसभा में आठ फीसदी काम हुआ। पूरे बजट सत्र के दौरान लोकसभा में 23 और राज्यसभा में 28 फीसदी काम हुआ। 

पीआरएस लेजिस्लेटिव रिसर्च के मुताबिक, कामकाज के लिहाज से यह सत्र 2000 के बाद सबसे खराब सत्र था। उस दौरान लोकसभा में औसतन 21 और राज्यसभा में 27 फीसदी काम हुआ था। पूर्व लोकसभा सचिव पीडीटी आचार्य ने कहा कि इस सत्र ने उन्हें 2010 के शीतकालीन सत्र की याद दिला दी।

उस दौरान भाजपा और अन्य पार्टियों ने 2जी घोटाले को लेकर पूरा सत्र धो डाला था। उस सत्र में लोकसभा सांसदों ने छह और राज्यसभा सदस्यों ने दो फीसदी समय का इस्तेमाल किया। 2013 में सुधार हुआ और 15 प्रतिशत समय का इस्तेमाल हुआ। अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा नहीं होने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि 2013 में भी संप्रग सरकार के खिलाफ लाए गए अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा नहीं हो पाई थी।

