Home ›   India News ›   Congress MP DK Suresh appeared before Enforcement Directorate in Delhi today

ईडी के सामने पेश हुए डीके शिवकुमार के भाई और कांग्रेस सांसद डीके सुरेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 12:45 PM IST
डीके सुरेश
डीके सुरेश - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस सांसद डीके सुरेश आज दिल्ली में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के समक्ष पेश हुए। उनके भाई कांग्रेस नेता डीके शिवकुमार को ईडी ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग केस में गिरफ्तार किया था। वह वर्तमान में दिल्ली की तिहाड़ जेल में बंद हैं।
बता दें कि ईडी के अनुरोध पर अदालत ने डीके शिवकुमार की न्यायिक हिरासत को 15 अक्तूबर तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया था। इसके साथ ही कोर्ट ने जांच एजेंसी को उनसे चार और पांच अक्तूबर को तिहाड़ में जाकर पूछताछ की अनुमति भी दे दी थी।
 

 
dk suresh enforcement directorate
