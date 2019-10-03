ईडी के सामने पेश हुए डीके शिवकुमार के भाई और कांग्रेस सांसद डीके सुरेश

Congress MP DK Suresh (in file pic) appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi today. His brother Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was arrested by ED in a money laundering case is currently in Delhi's Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/ExUbNkw422— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली-कटरा वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने भाग लिया। इस ट्रेन का नियमित संचालन पांच अक्तूबर से शुरू है।
3 अक्टूबर 2019