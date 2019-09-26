मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग: डीके शिवकुमार से मिलने के लिए जेल पहुंचे अहमद पटेल समेत कई कांग्रेसी

Delhi: Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Anand Sharma and DK Suresh arrive at Tihar jail to meet Congress leader DK Shivakumar. He is currently lodged in the Jail under judicial custody of the Enforcement Directorate. pic.twitter.com/9rgHnRJPWv— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019
आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में गिरफ्तार कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पी चिदंबरम ने गुरुवार को पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को जन्मदिन की बधाई दी और कहा कि सिर्फ सिंह ही इस समय देश को आर्थिक मंदी से बाहर निकालने का रास्ता दिखा सकते हैं।
26 सितंबर 2019