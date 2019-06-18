शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao and Harsha Kumar taken into custody by police in Hyderabad

अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा स्थापित करने के आरोप में कांग्रेस नेता हनुमंथा और हर्ष कुमार हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 08:17 AM IST
हिरासत में वी. हनुमंत राव और हर्ष कुमार
हिरासत में वी. हनुमंत राव और हर्ष कुमार - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता वी. हनुमंत राव और आंध्र प्रदेश के अमलापुरम से पूर्व सांसद हर्ष कुमार को पुलिस ने हिरासत हिरासत में लिया है। दोनों को हैदराबाद में कथित तौर पर पुंजागुट्टा केंद्र पर डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा स्थापित करने की कोशिश करने के आरोप में हिरासत में लिया गया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन






बता दें कि हनुमंत राव वही नेता हैं, जो पिछले दिनों हैदराबाद के इंदिरा पार्क के पास आयोजित कांग्रेस नेताओं के धरना कार्यक्रम में पार्टी के ही एक अन्य नेता के साथ भिड़ गए थे। पार्टी को इस मामले में दोनों नेताओं के खिलाफ अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई करनी पड़ी थी।

Recommended

संसद का पहला सत्र आज से शुरू
India News

तस्वीरें: 17वीं लोकसभा का पहला दिन, पहली बार संसद इस अंदाज में पहुंचे सांसद

17 जून 2019

बिहार में गर्मी का कहर
Bihar

बिहार में अब प्रचंड गर्मी का कहर, गया में लगाई धारा 144, स्कूल 22 जून तक बंद

17 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

देश को बदलकर रख देगा पीएम मोदी का यह प्लान, सरकारी तौर-तरीकों को बाय-बाय

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
दिल्ली पुलिस ने की ऑटो चालक और उसके बेटे की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

दरोगा पर तलवार से हमले के बाद टेम्पो चालक को पीटा, 3 पुलिसवाले सस्पेंड, क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंपी जांच

17 जून 2019

पुलवामा में हुए आईईडी ब्लास्ट में क्षतिग्रस्त सेना का वाहन
Jammu

पुलवामा पार्ट 2 की फिराक में थे आतंकी, 19 सैन्यकर्मी समेत दो नागरिक घायल, एक जवान शहीद

18 जून 2019

accident on yamuna expressway
Delhi NCR

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे हादसा: शादी के बाद दोनों बहनों की मौत भी हुई एक साथ, परिजनों को नहीं हुआ यकीन

17 जून 2019

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Astrology

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
विज्ञापन
v. hanumantha rao bhimrao ambedkar harsha kumar custody hyderabad police भीमराव अंबेडकर हनुमंथा राव
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Opinion

अमन बहाली का समय : मैंने कश्मीर घाटी के अच्छे दिन भी देखे हैं और बुरे दिन भी

17 जून 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बिना आउट हुए ही चलते बने कोहली, ड्रेसिंग रूम में जाकर निकाली भड़ास

17 जून 2019

एससीओ में मोदी
Opinion

मुख्य राजनयिक के रूप में मोदी : पहली विदेश यात्रा के लिए भी छोटे-से पड़ोसी मुल्क-मालदीव को चुना

17 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

INDvPAK: पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के इशारे पर नहीं चले सरफराज, अब पड़ गए लेने के देने

17 जून 2019

शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
Jammu

अनंतनाग हमले में घायल एसएचओ शहीद, मुठभेड़ में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों की भी हुई थी शहादत

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जोया क्षेत्र में सोत नदी पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए मकान (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

अमर उजाला की मुहिम का असर, संभल में मृत सोत नदी को पुनर्जीवित करने काम शुरू  

16 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

प्रिय सरपंच जी, नमस्कार... पीएम ने देश के ग्राम प्रधानों और सरपंचों को लिखा खत 

16 जून 2019

iran-america
Opinion

ओमान में टैंकरों में हुए धमाकों का राज क्या है

16 जून 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में स्पेन की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार, फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर आया था करीब

16 जून 2019

Father's Day Dialogues
Bollywood

'एग्जाम बहुत होते हैं, बाप मोस्टली एक ही होता है', Father's Day पर देखें ये 5 बेहतरीन डायलॉग्स

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

मुखर्जी नगर इलाके में ग्रामीण सेवा चालक से मारपीट के मामले में सोमवार देर रात लोगों ने फिर से थाने का घेराव किया। गुस्साये लोगों ने पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की।

18 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Pre season monsoon rains changed the weather, chances of hailstorms in hilly areas in next 24 hours
India News

प्री मॉनसून बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, पहाड़ों पर अगले 24 घंटों में ओलावृष्टि की संभावना 

18 जून 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा, लोकसभा में शपथ के दौरान
India News

लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा की शपथ पर मचा विवाद, विपक्ष ने किया हंगामा

17 जून 2019

भाजपा के नए कार्यकर्ता जेपी नड्डा, साथ में गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

जेपी नड्डा बने भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष, संसदीय बोर्ड की बैठक में लिया गया फैसला

17 जून 2019

पीएम सहित नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों ने सदस्यता की शपथ ली
India News

लोकसभा: मोदी के बगल में राजनाथ, सुषमा की जगह शाह, जानिए किसको मिली किसकी कुर्सी

17 जून 2019

जादूगर चंचल लाहिरी
India News

कोलकाता: हाथ-पैर जंजीर से बांधकर जादू दिखाने हुगली में उतरा था जादूगर, वापस नहीं लौटा

17 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शारीरिक संबंध बनाने से इनकार करने पर बार डांसर को निर्वस्त्र कर पीटा 

17 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

'विपक्ष संख्याबल की चिंता न करे, उनका हर शब्द हमारे लिए मूल्यवान'

17 जून 2019

EVM
India News

ईवीएम से मतदान पर हो जनमत संग्रह, मोइली बोले- कम से कम शक तो दूर हो जाएगा

18 जून 2019

अधीर रंजन- शशि थरूर- मनीष तिवारी
India News

लोकसभा में कांग्रेस नेता पद की दौड़ में ये तीन नाम, अधीर रंजन सबसे आगे

17 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

टेंपो ड्राइवर ने दिखाई दरोगा को तलवार तो पुलिस ने कर दी सड़क पर पिटाई, नाबालिग को भी नहीं छोड़ा

दिल्ली में एक टेंपो ड्राइवर के साथ पुलिस की मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो हंगामा मच गया। आपको दिखाते हैं टेंपो ड्राइवर और पुलिसवालों के बीच हुई मारपीट का वो वीडियो जिसके बाद मामला काफी गरमाया गया है।

18 जून 2019

प्रज्ञा ठाकुर 3:15

लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर की शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान विपक्ष का हंगामा

17 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 1:26

टीएमसी के 12 पार्षद और एक विधायक भाजपा में शामिल

17 जून 2019

जेपी नड्डा 1:04

जेपी नड्डा बने भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष

17 जून 2019

बिहार 2:19

दिमागी बुखार से बेहाल बिहार में अब लू से हो रही मौतें

17 जून 2019

Related

प्रणब मुखर्जी से मिलने पहुंचे नीतीश कुमार
India News

देर रात प्रणब मुखर्जी से मिले नीतीश कुमार, सियासी गलियारों में हलचल तेज

17 जून 2019

लोकसभा में मौजूद राहुल गांधी, साथ में सोनिया गांधी
India News

लोकसभा पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, वायनाड से सांसद पद की ली शपथ, सोनिया भी मौजूद

17 जून 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के नौपाड़ा विधायक सुनील सिंह भाजपा में शामिल
India News

ममता को फिर झटका, टीएमसी के 12 पार्षद और एक विधायक भाजपा में शामिल

17 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान ने दिया आतंकी हमले का इनपुट, जम्मू-कश्मीर में हाई-अलर्ट पर सेना

16 जून 2019

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

स्मृति ईरानी के शपथ के दौरान देर तक सांसदों ने थपथपाई मेज, लगे 'जय श्रीराम' के नारे

17 जून 2019

कमलनाथ एवं नकुलनाथ
India News

पहली बार सांसद बने नकुलनाथ को संसद छोड़ने आए पापा

17 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.