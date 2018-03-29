The exam leaks destroy the hopes and futures of millions of students.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 29, 2018
The Congress always protected our institutions. This is what happens when institutions are destroyed by the RSS/BJP.
Believe me when I say, this is only the beginning.
बाबा साहब डा. भीमराव आंबेडकर के नाम में 'रामजी' शब्द जोड़े जाने के योगी सरकार के फैसले पर बीजेपी नेताओं के बीच आपसी मतभेद दिखाई दे रहा है।
29 मार्च 2018