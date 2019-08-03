एडवाइजरी को लेकर कांग्रेस का सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग डरे हुए हैं

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress: The advisory that was issued by Home Ministry yesterday is worrisome and people of the entire nation as well as of Jammu&Kashmir are scared. No govt has ever asked tourists to go back. Such thing has never happened. pic.twitter.com/wpKW8GUdyU— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच एक बार फिर तनाव बढ़ सकता है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के तीन आतंकी पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर के नेजापीर सेक्टर में आतंकी लॉन्च पैड पर मौजूद थे।
3 अगस्त 2019