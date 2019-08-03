शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad attackes BJP government on Kashmir Advisory

एडवाइजरी को लेकर कांग्रेस का सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग डरे हुए हैं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 04:59 PM IST
गुलाम नबी आजाद (फाइल फोटो)
गुलाम नबी आजाद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
सरकार द्वारा कश्मीर एडवाइजरी जारी करने के बाद घाटी में सियासत तेज हो गई है। वहीं, कांग्रेस ने भी कश्मीर एडवाइजरी को लेकर भाजपा सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा कल जारी की गई एडवाइजरी चिंताजनक है और पूरे देश के साथ जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग भी डरे हुए हैं। किसी भी सरकार ने कभी भी पर्यटकों को वापस जाने के लिए नहीं कहा। ऐसा पहले कभी नहीं हुआ।
विज्ञापन




 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा सरकार कुछ निर्माण नहीं कर सकती, सिर्फ संस्थाओं को नष्ट कर सकती है : राहुल गांधी

3 अगस्त 2019

एनएमसी
India News

नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन बिल पर आपत्ति क्यों, क्या इससे गांवों में भी मिलेंगे डॉक्टर?

2 अगस्त 2019

ट्रक क्लीनर की मां नीली साड़ी में
Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड में सीबीआई ने जिस ट्रक क्लीनर की रिमांड ली है जानिए उसकी मां रोते हुए क्या बोली

3 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
यात्रा को लेकर जारी आदेश के बाद से श्रद्धालुओं में असमंजस की स्थिति
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रियों का छलका दर्द, बोले-बड़ी उम्मीद से आए थे, बिना दर्शन किए लौट रहे

3 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव दुर्ष्क्म पीड़िता को टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई को है इस एक सवाल के जवाब की तलाश, उठ सकता है बड़ी साजिश से पर्दा, इनसे की पूछताछ

3 अगस्त 2019

Any Smart device hacked
Tip of the Day

दुनिया की किसी भी स्मार्ट डिवाइस को किया जा सकता है हैक, ये हैं बचाव के तरीके

3 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
congress ghulam nabi azad bjp government bjp kashmir advisory कश्मीर एडवाइजरी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पांच सदस्यों की हत्या करके युवक ने की खुदकुशी
Chandigarh

पंजाबः मोगा में परिवार के पांच सदस्यों की हत्या कर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, छोड़ा 19 पेज का सुसाइड नोट

3 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
तीनों आरोपी
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में तीन जासूस गिरफ्तार, पाकिस्तान भेज रहे थे सेना से जुड़ी जानकारी

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दोबारा नियंत्रण रेखा के पास पहुंचे आतंकवादी, इमरान-ट्रंप की मुलाकात से पहले चले गए थे दूर

3 अगस्त 2019

shweta rohira
Bollywood

करीबी दोस्त की मौत के बाद उनकी बेटी के लिए फरिश्ता बने सलमान, बना लिया खास रिश्ता

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

Sherlyn Chopra
Bollywood

करण जौहर की हाउस पार्टी में ड्रग इस्तेमाल का आरोप, शर्लिन बोलीं- शुक्र है मैं इसका हिस्सा नहीं

3 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक पीड़िता को चेक देते ससुर
Gorakhpur

सऊदी अरब से फोन पर दे दिया तीन तलाक, ससुर ने चेक थमा किया रिश्ता खत्म होने का एलान

3 अगस्त 2019

Batla House
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म बाटला हाउस के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल, रिलीज पर रोक की मांग

3 अगस्त 2019

इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट
Prayagraj

प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ लिखा आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट, हाईकोर्ट का जमानत देने से इनकार

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, जैश के आतंकियों ने भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ रची नई साजिश

भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच एक बार फिर तनाव बढ़ सकता है। कुछ रिपोर्ट्स में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के तीन आतंकी पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर के नेजापीर सेक्टर में आतंकी लॉन्च पैड पर मौजूद थे।

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
अमरनाथ मामले पर पाकिस्तान की प्रतिक्रिया
India News

इधर भारत ने कश्मीर पर सोचा, उधर अटकने लगीं पाकिस्तान की सांसें

3 अगस्त 2019

डूबते हुए(सांकेतिक)
India News

मुंबई में आफत की बारिश, पांडवकडा झरने में चार छात्राएं बहीं, एक का शव बरामद

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: कक्षा में शिक्षक सिखा रहे थे कैसे होता है दुष्कर्म, ग्रामीणों ने कर दी पिटाई

3 अगस्त 2019

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

महाराष्ट्र: सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस बोले- जिसने छोड़ा मोदी का साथ उसका हुआ सत्यानाश

3 अगस्त 2019

बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कुलभूषण को पाक नहीं दे रहा राजनयिक पहुंच, शुक्रवार को नहीं हो सकी मुलाकात

3 अगस्त 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश में श्रमिकों का न्यूनतम वेतन समान होगा, कानून को संसद की हरी झंडी

3 अगस्त 2019

Mumbai Rain
India News

जल प्रलय ने थामी मुंबई की रफ्तार, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, मुंबई-गोवा हाईवे पर भूस्खलन

3 अगस्त 2019

न्यूनतम आय बिल
India News

भाजपा सरकार के नए श्रम कानून से किसको फायदा?

3 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

प्रयागराज में शख्स ने पुलिसवालों पर फेंका तेजाब, हमले में आम लोग भी जख्मी

प्रयागराज में एक शख्स ने पुलिस पर तेजाब से हमला कर दिया। मामला मकान के विवाद से जुड़ा बताया जा रहा है। आरोपी अपने घरवालों के साथ मारपीट कर रहा था। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचीं तो आरोपी ने उनपर तेजाब फेंक दिया।

3 अगस्त 2019

मुंबई 2:00

मुंबई में जानलेवा हुई बारिश, नदी में तब्दील हुईं सड़कें, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

3 अगस्त 2019

फ्रेंडशिप डे 3:01

‘दिल चाहता है’, ‘कुछ कुछ होता है’ समेत बॉलीवुड की इन फिल्मों ने बताए दोस्ती के असल मायने

3 अगस्त 2019

वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर 4:23

एक युवती ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश और पुल से बह गईं गाय

3 अगस्त 2019

वीडियो 1:06

नहर में नहा रहे शख्स का वीडियो बना रहा था दोस्त, थोड़ी ही देर में डूब गया युवक

3 अगस्त 2019

Related

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दोबारा नियंत्रण रेखा के पास पहुंचे आतंकवादी, इमरान-ट्रंप की मुलाकात से पहले चले गए थे दूर

3 अगस्त 2019

Rape Victim
India News

जन्मदिन के दिन 19 साल की लड़की के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला

3 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनिंग के लिए पहुंचे भाजपा सांसद
India News

भाजपा ने सांसदों के लिए लगाया 'अभ्यास वर्ग', प्रधानमंत्री मोदी भी पहुंचे

3 अगस्त 2019

पत्रकार केएम बशीर
India News

शराब के नशे में धुत आईएएस अधिकारी की गाड़ी ने पत्रकार की बाइक को मारी टक्कर, मौत

3 अगस्त 2019

महिला को पति ने वाट्सऐप पर दिया तीन तलाक
India News

महाराष्ट्र: पति ने वाट्सऐप पर दिया तीन तलाक, महिला ने दर्ज करवाया केस

3 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited