Home ›   India News ›   Congress declared its candidates for puducherry, assam and chhattisgarh assembly by polls

उपचुनाव: असम, पुडुचेरी और छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए कांग्रेस ने घोषित किए उम्मीदवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 02:08 PM IST
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेन ने असम, पुडुचेरी और छत्तीसगढ़ उपचुनाव के लिए अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी कर दी है। पार्टी ने पुडुचेरी की कामराज नगर विधानसभा सीट के लिए जॉन कुमार को अफनी उम्मीदवार बनाया है। असम की रतनबाड़ी सीट से केशब रजाक (अनुसूचित जाति), जनिया से शमशुल हक, रंगापाड़ा से कार्तिक कुर्मी और सोनारी से सुशील सूरी को अपना प्रत्याशी घोषित किया है। वहीं छत्तीसगढ़ की चित्रकूट सीट से राजमन बेंजम को मैदान में उतारा है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन



विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
