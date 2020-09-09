शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Congress appoints Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect  

अधीर रंजन चौधरी बने पश्चिम बंगाल प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति के नए अध्यक्ष

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Wed, 09 Sep 2020 11:10 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस ने बुधवार को अधीर रंजन चौधरी को तत्काल प्रभाव से पश्चिम बंगाल प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है।
बता दें कि कांग्रेस नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने आज ही लोकसभा अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखकर सदन का उपाध्यक्ष चुनने का आग्रह किया है। उनका कहना है कि पहले ही एक साल बीत चुका है और उपाध्यक्ष नहीं चुना गया है अब मानसून सत्र में उपाध्यक्ष चुन लिया जाना चाहिए।
 
adhir ranjan chowdhury west bengal pradesh congress committee

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

