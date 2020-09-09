अधीर रंजन चौधरी बने पश्चिम बंगाल प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति के नए अध्यक्ष

Congress appoints Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (in file pic) as the President of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/gNLhc1zu89— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Lok Sabha Speaker saying, "Already a year has elapsed but still the Lok Sabha is deprived of having a Deputy Speaker, Dy Speaker of the House must be elected during the Monsoon Session itself." pic.twitter.com/70PLr2zRlg— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020
