शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Congress and NCP opposed Shiv Sena to please Muslims voters

मुस्लिमों को खुश करने के लिए कांग्रेस और एनसीपी कर रहीं नाम बदलने का विरोध: शिवसेना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 08 Nov 2018 12:51 PM IST
Congress and NCP opposed Shiv Sena to please Muslims voters
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
औरंगाबाद और उस्मानाबाद  के नाम बदलने को लेकर शिवसेना नेता मनीषा कायंदे ने कहा कि औरंगाबाद और उस्मानाबाद को संभाजी नगर और धारशिव में बदलने की शिवसेना की मांग नई नहीं है। मनीषा ने कहा कि हमारी यह मांग लंबे समय से चली आ रही है जिसे कई बार उठाया जा चुका है। 
विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस और एनसीपी पर हमला करते हुए कायंदे ने कहा कि मुस्लिम मतदाताओं को खुश करने के लिए दोनों पार्टीयां औरंगाबाद और उस्मानाबाद के नाम बदलने का विरोध कर रही हैं। 
 

Recommended

Thackeray property dispute ends,Jaydev returned the petition filed in court
India News

ठाकरे परिवार का संपत्ति विवाद खत्म, बेटे जयदेव ने अदालत में दायर याचिका ली वापस

3 नवंबर 2018

अयोध्या का राम प्रवेश द्वार
Lucknow

25 को अयोध्या पहुंच सकते हैं उद्घव ठाकरे, शिव सैनिकों के अयोध्या कूच की तैयारी से बढ़ी सरगर्मी

3 नवंबर 2018

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

सीएम फडणवीस ने जताई उम्मीद, भाजपा और शिवसेना एक साथ लड़ेंगी 2019 के चुनाव

30 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

कोहली ने फैन पर चलाई शब्दों की गोली, बोले-देश में रहकर विदेशी खिलाड़ी की तारीफ न करो

8 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli
virat kohli pc
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

कोहली ने फैन पर चलाई शब्दों की गोली, बोले-देश में रहकर विदेशी खिलाड़ी की तारीफ न करो

8 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

दिवाली पर भूलकर भी न करें ये गलती वरना लक्ष्मी हमेशा के लिए रूठ जाएंगी, कष्टों से घिर जाएंगे आप

7 नवंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
congress shiv sena muslim voters ncp manisha kayande कांग्रेस शिवसेना
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Two Indian origin arrested in Singapore for blaming illegal firecrackers
Rest of World

सिंगापुर में भारतीय मूल के दो लोग अवैध पटाखे फोड़ने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार

8 नवंबर 2018

EVM
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव: सरकारी कर्मियों की दिवाली चढ़ी इलेक्शन की भेंट!

7 नवंबर 2018

बर्निंग कार सड़कों पर दौड़ रही थी
Delhi NCR

दिवाली की रात गुरुग्राम की सड़कों पर दौड़ती रही 'बर्निंग कार', ड्राइवर ने कूद कर बचाई जान

8 नवंबर 2018

bhai dooj
Relationship

भैया दूज 2018: इस तरह करेंगी भाई को तिलक, लंबी उम्र के साथ यश भी मिलेगा

8 नवंबर 2018

RRB Group D 2018 Download Admit Card know about more details
Education

रेलवे ने किए ग्रुप डी के लिए प्रवेश पत्र जारी, डाउनलोड करने से पहले पढ़ें यह खबर

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
govardhan puja
Food

अन्नकूट 2018: गोवर्धन पूजा के दिन ऐसे बनाएं स्पेशल भोग, भगवान कृष्ण हो जाएंगे खुश

8 नवंबर 2018

govardhan
Lifestyle

तो इसलिए होती है गोवर्धन पूजा, जानें इसके पीछे की कथा और महत्व

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रयाग कुंभ
Prayagraj

कुंभ से पहले दीवारों पर दिखने लगीं खूबसूरत कलाकृतियां, तस्वीरें देखकर कहेंगे वाह 'क्या बात है'

7 नवंबर 2018

Ayodhya
India News

2000 साल पुराना है अयोध्या और दक्षिण कोरिया का रिश्ता, एक सपने से हुई थी शुरुआत 

6 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तीसरी शताब्दी की कलाकृति को लेकर केंद्र सरकार और आंध्र सरकार आमने-सामने

7 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली
India News

मनमोहन ने नोटबंदी को बताया तबाही, जेटली बोले- इससे पटरी पर लौटी अर्थव्यस्था

जेटली ने कहा, 'जो लोग कालेधन को वापस लाने में असफल रहे उनपर काला धन अधिनियम के तहत मुकदमा चलाया जा रहा है। उन सभी खातों और संपत्तियों की जानकारी सरकार के पास पहुंची और फिर उल्लंघनकर्ताओं के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई।'

8 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
 2nd anniversary of the ill-fated ill-thought demonetisation exercise said manmohan singh 
India News

नोटबंदी की दूसरी सालगिरह पर मनमोहन का मोदी सरकार पर सीधा हमला, बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण फैसला

8 नवंबर 2018

बीएस येदियुरप्पा
India News

केरल सरकार के विरोध में बीजेपी का सबरीमाला संरक्षण रथ यात्रा, येदियुरप्पा दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी  

8 नवंबर 2018

लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी-परवेज मुशर्रफ
India News

जन्मदिन विशेष: एक ही स्कूल से पढ़े हैं लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी और मुशर्रफ, जानें ऐसी 10 दिलचस्प बातें

8 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नोटबंदी के दो साल: सबसे ऊंचे स्तर पर बेरोजगारी, नौकरी पर भी नहीं रहा भरोसा

8 नवंबर 2018

दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली की हवा बेहद खराब हो गई है
India News

दिल्ली का दम फूला, सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश की जमकर उड़ी धज्जियां, खूब जले पटाखे

8 नवंबर 2018

एचडी देवगौड़ा
India News

कर्नाटक: कुमारस्वामी और चंद्रबाबू नायडू आज पूर्व पीएम देवगौड़ा से करेंगे मुलाकात

8 नवंबर 2018

We are contemplating changing the name of Ahmedabad to Karnavati: Vijay Rupani
India News

हम अहमदाबाद का नाम बदलने पर विचार कर रहे हैं, जल्द ठोस कदम उठाए जाएंगे: विजय रूपाणी

8 नवंबर 2018

Election 2018
India News

8 नवंबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

8 नवंबर 2018

MNM ready for bypolls in 20 seats in Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan
India News

तमिलनाडु में 20 सीटों पर होने वाले उपचुनावों के लिए एमएनएम तैयार: कमल हासन

8 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली में एटीएम में लगी आग, दमकल विभाग के कर्मचारी मौके पर मौजूद

दिवाली की रात राजधानी दिल्ली में एक एटीएम में आग लग गई। आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास जारी है। घटना लक्ष्मीनगर इलाके में लगे एटीएम की है ।

7 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:11

फैजाबाद का नाम बदलने से हो रही आलोचना पर बोले सीएम योगी

7 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:36

VIDEO: पटना के एक होटल में लगी भयंकर आग, काफी हुआ नुकसान

7 नवंबर 2018

न्यूज आवर 1:42

VIDEO: कांग्रेस नेता संदीप दीक्षित ने दिया योगी आदित्यनाथ को सुझाव

7 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:01

टूटा पन्द्रह साल का रिकॉर्ड, व्हाइट हाउस में इस बार नहीं मनाई गई दिवाली

7 नवंबर 2018

Related

एयर इंडिया
India News

दिवाली बोनस को लेकर एयर इंडिया का ग्राउंड स्टाफ हड़ताल पर, 16 अंतरराष्ट्रीय फ्लाइट में देरी

8 नवंबर 2018

Shooter Shahfat Ali Khan said, My son killed Avni tigress in self defence
India News

अवनि बाघिन केस: मेनका गांधी पर शूटर शफात का पलटवार, कहा- एसी में बैठे लोग लगा रहे इल्जाम

7 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

फैजाबाद के बाद अब अहमदाबाद की बारी, गुजरात सरकार ने की नाम बदलने की तैयारी

7 नवंबर 2018

मनमोहन सिंह
India News

रिजर्व बैंक के गवर्नर से ऊपर है वित्त मंत्री का दर्जा: मनमोहन सिंह

7 नवंबर 2018

Why do the days of Diwali celebrate bandi chhod diwas, Know its importance
India News

दिवाली के दिन सिख क्यों मनाते हैं बंदी छोड़ दिवस, जानें इसका महत्व

7 नवंबर 2018

दुकान में लगी आग
India News

महाराष्ट्र: दुकान में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल विभाग की टीम आग पर काबू पाने में जुटी

8 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.