Congress accuses Bipin Rawat of having an ideology, says Army should not be affected

कांग्रेस का बिपिन रावत पर वैचारिक झुकाव रखने का आरोप, कहा- सेना पर नहीं पड़ना चाहिए असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 02:01 PM IST
बिपिन रावत पर कांग्रेस का आरोप
बिपिन रावत पर कांग्रेस का आरोप - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस ने चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टॉफ (सीडीएस) के तौर पर जनरल बिपिन रावत की नियुक्ति को लेकर मंगलवार को कई सवाल खड़े किए और कहा कि रावत के वैचारिक झुकाव का असर ‘गैर राजनीतिक संस्था’ सेना पर नहीं पड़ना चाहिए। कांग्रेस ने यह दावा भी किया कि इस मुद्दे पर सरकार ने पहला ही कदम गलत उठाया है।
लोकसभा में कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि बिपिन रावत जी के वैचारिक झुकाव का असर गैर राजनीतिक संस्था सेना पर नहीं पड़ना चाहिए।



वहीं पार्टी प्रवक्ता मनीष तिवारी ने कहा कि बहुत ही अफसोस और पूरी जिम्मेदारी के साथ कहना चाहता हूं कि सीडीएस के संदर्भ में सरकार ने पहला ही कदम गलत उठाया है। इस निर्णय के दुष्प्रभाव के बारे में समय बताएगा।  सरकार का यह फैसला परेशानियों और अस्पष्टताओं से क्यों भरा पड़ा है?



उल्लेखनीय है कि सेना प्रमुख के पद से मंगलवार को सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद जनरल रावत ने नवगठित सीडीएस का पदभार संभाला है। उनकी नियुक्ति का आदेश सरकार द्वारा सोमवार को जारी किया गया था।
cds indian army adhir ranjan chowdhury manish tiwari congress
