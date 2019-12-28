कर्नाटक: पेजावर मठ के विश्वेशा तीर्थ स्वामी की हालत नाजुक 

Kasturba Hospital,Manipal,Medical Superintendent: Condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt (Karnataka) is very critical&there is further decline in his health condition.He remains unconscious & is on life support systems.Tests done showed severe brain dysfunction. pic.twitter.com/wXqvTYL8o1— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019
28 दिसंबर 2019