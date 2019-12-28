शहर चुनें

Condition of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt is very critical

कर्नाटक: पेजावर मठ के विश्वेशा तीर्थ स्वामी की हालत नाजुक 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मनिपाल Updated Sat, 28 Dec 2019 10:38 PM IST
विश्वेशा तीर्थ स्वामी
विश्वेशा तीर्थ स्वामी - फोटो : ani
कर्नाटक के पेजावर मठ के विश्वेशा तीर्थ स्वामी की हालत बिगड़ती जा रही है। आज कस्तूरबा अस्पताल, मनिपाल के मेडिकल अधीक्षक ने कहा कि उनकी हालत बेहद नाजुक है इसमें सुधार नहीं हो रहा है।  
उन्होंने कहा कि वह बेहोशी की हालत में हैं और जीवनरक्षक प्रणाली पर निर्भर हैं। टेस्ट में पता चला है कि उनका मस्तिष्क भी सामान्य रूप से काम नहीं कर रहा है। 
 
vishwesha tirtha swami pejawar mutt manipal karnataka
