Hindi News ›   India News ›    Commuters stop trains in Mumbai to protest Pulwama attack, pelt stones

पुलवामा हमले के विरोध में मुंबई में विरोध प्रदर्शन, रेलवे ट्रैक जाम कर ट्रेनें रोकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 06:06 PM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले के विरोध में मुंबई के कई इलाकों में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान ट्रेन सेवाएं भी प्रभावित हुई। विरार, वासी और नालासोपारा के बीच शनिवार की सुबह ट्रेन सेवाएं बाधित रही। प्रदर्शन के दौरान ट्रेन पर पथराव की भी खबर है।
'रेल रोको' विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान शनिवार की सुबह विरार इलाके में दुकानें और प्रतिष्ठानें बंद रही। कुछ स्थानीय बसें भी रोकी गईं। यात्रियों के अनुसार, सूरत-मुंबई फ्लाइंग रानी एक्सप्रेस दो घंटे तक विरार में फंसी रही। विरार-अंधेरी लोकल ट्रेन भी डिस्टर्ब रही। वहीं, विरार व धानु के बीच ट्रैक पर प्रदर्शन से कई अन्य लोकल ट्रेनें भी बाधित रही। 

पश्चिमी रेलवे ने ट्वीट कर इस विरोध प्रदर्शन की जानकारी दी। ट्वीट में लिखा कि नालासोपारा में ट्रैक जाम कर दिए जाने के कारण कई ट्रेनें प्रभावित है। जीआरपी और आरपीएफ लोगों को समझाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। वहीं, कुछ घंटे के बाद दोपहर में रेलवे ने दोबारा ट्वीट कर ट्रैक क्लियर होने की जानकारी दी। 



 

