Several protesters have blocked the tracks at Nallasopara due to which train movement has been affected at Nallasopara & beyond. GRP, RPF are making efforts to convince the people & evacuate the tracks & normalize the train movement. @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 16, 2019
Tracks at Nallasopara have been cleared of the protesters & trains are now running up to Virar & beyond. #WRUpdates @drmbct— Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 16, 2019
जम्मू कश्मीर के राजौरी सेक्टर में एक आईडी धमाके की खबर है। इस धमाके में सेना के एक मेजर शहीद हो गए हैं। साथ ही दो जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं। इस बार नौशेरा के लाम झांगड़ में आईईडी ब्लास्ट किया गया है।
16 फरवरी 2019