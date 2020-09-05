आईपीएस अधिकारियों की प्रतिबद्धता युवाओं को पुलिस सेवा में शामिल होने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगी: अमित शाह

My best wishes to all these young IPS officers on their Dikshant Parade.May they serve the nation with utmost dedication while ensuring its security & integrity. I am confident that their commitment towards service will inspire our youngsters to join the Indian Police Service. pic.twitter.com/nZSySmAlm8— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 4, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.