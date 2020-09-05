शहर चुनें
आईपीएस अधिकारियों की प्रतिबद्धता युवाओं को पुलिस सेवा में शामिल होने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगी: अमित शाह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 02:52 AM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री अमित शाह
केंद्रीय मंत्री अमित शाह - फोटो : twitter

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने ट्वीट करके शुक्रवार को 2018 बैच के आईपीएस अधिकारियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं और कहा कि वह आश्वस्त हैं कि सेवा के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता युवाओं को भारतीय पुलिस सेवा में शामिल होने के लिये प्रेरित करेगी।  
शाह ने ट्वीट किया, आईपीएस अधिकारी राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा एवं अखंडता को सुनिश्चित करते हुए अत्यधिक समर्पण के साथ इसकी सेवा करेंगे। मैं आश्वस्त हूं कि सेवा के प्रति उनकी प्रतिबद्धता हमारे युवाओं को भारतीय पुलिस सेवा में शामिल होने के लिये प्रेरित करेगी।
cabinet minister amit shah tweet ips officers congratulation indian police service inspiration

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

