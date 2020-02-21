शहर चुनें

collision between a jeep and a state transport bus in Solapur, Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र: सोलापुर में जीप और सरकारी बस में भिड़ंत, चार की मौत, 10 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सोलापुर Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 12:23 PM IST
Accident
Accident - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र के सोलापुर जिले के वैराग क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार को सुबह करीब नौ बजे एक भीषण सड़क हादसा हो गया। हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 10 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। जानकारी के मुताबिक एक जीप और राज्य परिवहन की बस के बीच टक्कर हो गई। हादसे की भयावहता का अंदाजा क्षतिग्रस्त जीप को देखकर लगाया जा सकता है।
फिलहाल मृतकों और घायलों की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है और घायलों को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

maharashtra road accident accident

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

