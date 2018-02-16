अपना शहर चुनें

कावेरी विवाद: बजट से पहले कर्नाटक विधानसभा में जताई गई SC के फैसले पर खुशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 12:47 PM IST
CM Siddaramaiah presents budget at state Assembly after SC Cauvery Verdict
मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया - फोटो : ANI
कर्नाटक के इतिहास में आज का दिन सुनहरे अक्षरों से लिखा जाएगा। बरसों से चले आ रहे कावेरी विवाद पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का महत्वपूर्ण फैसला आया। जिसमें कर्नाटक की स्थिति मजबूत हुई। कोर्ट ने तमिलनाडु के हिस्से के पानी को घटाकर कर्नाटक के मिलने वाले पानी की मात्रा को बढ़ाया है। ऐसे में अब इस फैसले पर सियासत होने की संभावना भी प्रबल हो चली है। हर राजनीतिक पार्टी इस फैसले को भुनाने की पुरजोर कोशिश करेगी। कर्नाटक में आज राज्य का बजट भी पेश किया जाना है। सिद्धारमैया का यह 13वां बजट है, वह लगातार छठवीं बार राज्य का बजट पेश कर रहे हैं।

कावेरी विवाद में कर्नाटक को मिली जीत की खुशियां विधानसभा में भी देखने को मिली। मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया जब विधानसभा में पहुंचे तो विधायकों ने उनका सम्मान तालियों के साथ किया। विधायक मुख्यमंत्री के पास पहुंचे और उन्हें कावेरी विवाद फैसले पर बधाई दी। 
 

जाहिर है सुप्रीम कोर्ट के इस फैसले पर राजनीतिक टकराव भी देखने को मिलेगा। हर पार्टी इस फैसले का इस्तेमाल चुनाव में अपने-अपने तरीके से करेगी।  
