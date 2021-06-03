बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   CM Mamata Banerjee says COVID19 cases in west bengal have decreased to half

पश्चिम बंगाल : ममता बोलीं- राज्य में कोरोना के मामले हुए आधे, 1.4 करोड़ टीके मुफ्त में लगाए गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Thu, 03 Jun 2021 04:13 PM IST

सार

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि हमने अब तक 1.4 करोड़ टीके मुफ्त में लगाए हैं। ममता ने कहा कि राज्य में हल्के प्रतिबंध के बावजूद मामले कम हो रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
ममता बनर्जी
ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने गुरुवार को कहा कि राज्य में कोरोना के मामले घटकर आधे हो गए हैं। हमारे द्वारा 1.4 करोड़ वैक्सीन की खुराक भी अब तक मुफ्त में दी गई हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कई राज्यों ने कोरोना के मामले कम करने के लिए लॉकडाउन लगाया लेकिन हमने कुछ प्रतिबंध लागू किया है और तेजी से इस पर काबू पा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रतिबंध के दौरान हमें लोगों का समर्थन मिला इसलिए यह संभव हो सका। 
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national corona vaccination mamata banerjee coronavirus covid 19
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामले
India News

Corona in India Live: दिल्ली में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 487 नए मामले, 45 लोगों की मौत

3 जून 2021

शी झेंगली
World

पड़ताल: कहां से आया कोरोना, 16 साल से शोध क्यों और शी झेंगली कैसे फंसी? जानें सबकुछ

3 जून 2021

यूपी बोर्ड : उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड
Education

UP Board : देश-दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा बोर्ड है यूपी माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, रद्द करनी पड़ीं परीक्षाएं

3 जून 2021

हर्षाली मल्होत्रा
Bollywood

जन्मदिन: ‘बजरंगी भाईजान’ की ‘मुन्नी’ हो गई हैं इतनी बड़ी, कुछ ही सालों में बदल गया पूरा लुक

3 जून 2021

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

दिलकश अंदाज: शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना खान ने साझा की खूबसूरत फोटो, बेस्ट फ्रेंड अनन्या पांडे ने किया ये कमेंट

3 जून 2021

डॉ. एंथनी फौसी
World

खुलासा: अमेरिकी महामारी विशेषज्ञ पर वुहान लैब को पैसे देने का शक! चीनी वैज्ञानिक से बातचीत वायरल

3 जून 2021

कृतिका चौधरी
Bollywood

दर्दनाक मौत: घर में सड़ी हुई मिली थी 'रज्जो' फिल्म की इस हीरोइन की लाश, मर्डर के बाद हत्यारों ने किया था ये काम

3 जून 2021

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ-जया बच्चन की शादी के 48 साल: सालगिरह पर बिग-बी ने शेयर की यादगार तस्वीर

3 जून 2021

राकेश पंडिता का अंतिम संस्कार
Jammu

शोक में डूबा जम्मू-कश्मीर: फफक-फफककर रोए लोग जब उठी राकेश पंडिता की अर्थी, सबका एक ही सवाल...

3 जून 2021

sushil kumar arrested
Delhi NCR

जेल में सुशील कुमार: डर के साए में बिना खाए जागकर गुजारी रात, तमिलनाडु पुलिस कर रही सेल की सुरक्षा

3 जून 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited