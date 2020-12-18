मुख्यमंत्री ने मुझे 'बयानबाज हीरो' कहा, मैं उनका नाम 'भ्रष्ट्राचारी हीरो' रखना चाहता हूं : स्टालिन

तमिलनाडु की राजधानी में डीएमके प्रमुख एमके स्टालिन ने भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीस्वामी पर निशाना साधा। स्टालिन ने कहा, ''मुख्यमंत्री कहते हैं कि मैं केवल बयानबाजी करता हूं, इसलिए उन्होंने मेरा नाम'स्टेटमेंट हीरो' रखा। मैं भी मुख्यमंत्री को 'करप्शन हीरो' नाम देना चाहता हूं।''

CM Edappadi Palanisamy said that I only give statements and called me 'statement hero'. I want to give a name to the CM - 'corruption hero': DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/mkGd8ypQjm