अरविंद केजरीवाल ने किया एलान, यूपी और उत्तराखंड समेत छह राज्यों में चुनाव लड़ेगी आम आदमी पार्टी

आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) की राष्ट्रीय परिषद की बैठक में गुरुवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने घोषणा की है कि पार्टी आगामी दो वर्षों में उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड समेत छह राज्यों में चुनाव लड़ेगी। अरविंद केजरीवाल ने घोषणा की कि आम आदमी पार्टी आगामी दो वर्षों में उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, गोवा, पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश और गुजरात में चुनाव लड़ेगी।

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest elections in 6 states -Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat- in the next 2 years: AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at National Council meeting of AAP pic.twitter.com/ScknhIzpBD