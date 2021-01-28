Home ›   India News ›   CM Arvind Kejriwal announces AAP to contest elections in six states including UP and Uttarakhand

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने किया एलान, यूपी और उत्तराखंड समेत छह राज्यों में चुनाव लड़ेगी आम आदमी पार्टी

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Thu, 28 Jan 2021 11:45 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आम आदमी पार्टी  (आप)  की राष्ट्रीय परिषद की बैठक में गुरुवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने घोषणा की है कि पार्टी आगामी दो वर्षों में उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड समेत छह राज्यों में चुनाव लड़ेगी।  अरविंद केजरीवाल ने घोषणा की कि आम आदमी पार्टी आगामी दो वर्षों में उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, गोवा, पंजाब, हिमाचल प्रदेश और गुजरात में चुनाव लड़ेगी। 
india news national arvind kejriwal delhi news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
