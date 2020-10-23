शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   civil aviation ministry and dgca grant conditional exemption to ntpc for the deployment of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System

नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय और डीजीसीए ने दी एनटीपीसी को आरपीएएस की सशर्त मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Oct 2020 02:28 PM IST
thermal power plant
thermal power plant

ख़बर सुनें
नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय और नागर विमानन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने नेशनल थर्मल पावर कॉर्पोरेशन को रिमोटली पाइलेटेड एयरक्राफ्ट सिस्टम लगाने की सशर्त छूट दे दी है। इस सिस्टम को लगाने से रिसर्च और निरीक्षण गतिविधियां की जाएंगी।
ये गतिविधियां विंध्याचल सुपर थर्मल पावर स्टेशन, मध्यप्रदेश, गदावरा सुपर थर्मल पावर प्लांट, मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ के सिपत सुपर थर्मल पावर प्रोजेक्ट में की जाएंगी। ड्रोन की सहायता से इन रिसर्च और निरीक्षण किया जाएगा।
india news national civil aviation civil aviation ministry director general of civil aviation dgca national thermal power corporation

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

