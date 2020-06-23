शहर चुनें
Civil Avation Ministry is discussing on bilateral agreement to start air travel service to several countries

अमेरिका-रूस समेत कई देशों के लिए विमान सेवा शुरू करने के लिए द्विपक्षीय समझौते की तैयारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jun 2020 05:21 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स

ख़बर सुनें
नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि वह अमेरिका, जर्मनी और फ्रांस समेत कई अन्य देशों के लिए हवाई यात्रा की सेवा शुरू करने के लिए द्विपक्षीय समझौते पर विचार कर रहा है। मंत्रालय ने मंगलवार को कहा कि अमेरिका, फ्रांस और जर्मनी के साथ-साथ कई देशों से इस बात का अनुरोध किया गया है। 
मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी एक बयान में कहा गया, 'हमें अमेरिका, जर्मनी और फ्रांस समेत कई देशों के संबंधित अधिकारियों से अनुरोध प्राप्त हुआ है कि वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत एयर इंडिया की तरह उनकी हवाई सेवाओं को यात्रियों को लाने लेजा ने की अनुमति दी जाए। हम इस पर विचार कर रहे हैं।'
civil aviation ministry air travel airlines international airlines

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

