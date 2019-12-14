शहर चुनें

Citizenship Amendment Act: Mamata Banerjee warns against any kind of violence

नागरिकता कानून पर प. बंगाल में बवाल, ममता ने दी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 14 Dec 2019 04:12 PM IST
ममता बनर्जी
ममता बनर्जी - फोटो : ANI
प. बंगाल में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून का हिंसक विरोध कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों को मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने चेतावनी दी है। साथ ही ममता ने लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने और शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन करने को कहा है।  
ममता ने एक बयान में कहा, अपने हाथ में कानून को मत लीजिए। रास्ता और रेल मार्ग को बंद मत कीजिए इससे आम लोगों को दिक्कतें हो रही हैं। सरकारी संपत्ति को नुकसान न पहुंचाएं। गड़बड़ी करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 



साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि एनआरसी और नागरिकता कानून को राज्य में लागू नहीं किया जाएगा। मेरा आपसे अनुरोध है कि लोगों के बीच शंका पैदा मत कीजिए। 

बता दें कि असम, त्रिपुरा के अलावा प. बंगाल में भी नागरिकता कानून का जबरदस्त विरोध हो रहा है। शुक्रवार को प्रदर्शनकारियों ने मुर्शिदाबाद में एक रेलवे स्टेशन को भी आग के हवाले कर दिया था। इसके अलावा प्रदर्शनकारी सड़क मार्ग और रेल मार्ग भी जाम कर रहे हैं। 

 
citizenship amendment act mamata banerjee nrc assam cab amit shah
