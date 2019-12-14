नागरिकता कानून पर प. बंगाल में बवाल, ममता ने दी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी 

WB CM Mamata Banerjee:I request everyone to not create any disturbance or involve in any kind of violence. Be sure that #CitizenshipAmendmentAct&National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bengal as we won't allow it. Please don't block roads&take law in hands. pic.twitter.com/upN2ONMiey— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019
अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर मोदी सरकार पर हमला बोलते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि अर्थव्यवस्था को नष्ट करने का काम किसी दुश्मन ने नहीं बल्कि प्रधानमंत्री ने किया है।
14 दिसंबर 2019