सीआईएसएफ ने लिया स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा, 272 जवानों की हुई तैनाती

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) takes over security of Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat with initial strength of 272 personnel. With this induction, CISF expands its security cover to 350 units across the country: CISF pic.twitter.com/wRNbf5nGix— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020
बता दें कि सीआईएसएफ के जवान हवाई अड्डों और दिल्ली मेट्रो समेत देश के कई महत्वपूर्ण जगहों की सुरक्षा करते हैं। राजधानी दिल्ली की तमाम सरकारी इमारतों की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा भी सीआईएसएफ के पास ही है। अब इस सुरक्षा बल के जवान स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी भी संभालेंगे। इसके साथ ही अब सीआईएसएफ के जिम्मे पूरे देश में 350 इकाइयों की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी आ गई है।
