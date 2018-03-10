शहर चुनें

CISF FOUNDATION DAY PROGRAM: Rajnath Singh Arrives in Ceremony

CISF का स्थापना दिवस आज, 36 जवानों को मिलेगा उत्कृष्ट सेवा मेडल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 10 Mar 2018 12:00 PM IST
CISF FOUNDATION DAY PROGRAM: Rajnath Singh Arrives in Ceremony
सीआईएसएफ (केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल) आज 49वां स्थापना दिवस मना रहा है। CISF का गठन 10 मार्च 1969 में हुआ था। स्थापना के समय इसमें 2800 जवान थे जिसकी वर्तमान में संख्या करीब 1.50 लाख है। 
आपको बता दें कि CISF सरकारी उपक्रमों समेत देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा, विशिष्ट लोगों की सुरक्षा, मेट्रो, परमाणु संस्थान, ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों आदि की भी सुरक्षा करता है। यूपी के गाजियाबाद में CISF की पांचवीं आरक्षित वाहिनी में यह स्थापना दिवस मनाया जा रहा है जिसमें शामिल होने के लिए गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह पहुंच चुके हैं।

समारोह के दौरान 36 जवानों को उत्कृष्ट सेवा मेडल से सम्मानित किया जाएगा। समारोह के बाद जवान पोल मलखम और सबाते मार्शल आर्ट का प्रदर्शन करेंगे जिसमें महिलाएं भी शामिल होंगी। इस दौरान जवान भीषण आग पर काबू करते दिखायी देंगे।

आपको बता दें कि CISF के एक सीनियर अधिकारी ने हालही में कहा था कि देश के कई एयरपोर्ट ऑपरेटर्स पर CISF के 750 करोड़ रुपये बकाया हैं। जिसमें से 737 करोड़ रुपये DIAL पर बकाया हैं जोकि IGI एयरपोर्ट को ऑपरेट करता है। 

इस मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने CISF को शुभकामनाएं दीं। उन्होंने कहा कि सीआईएसएफ ने महत्वपूर्ण प्रतिष्ठानों को प्रभावी रूप से सुरक्षा दी है। वहीं केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने भी बधाई देते हुए CISF को उसके द्वारा दी जा रही सेवाओं के प्रति आभार जताया।  
   

