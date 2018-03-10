CISF का स्थापना दिवस आज, 36 जवानों को मिलेगा उत्कृष्ट सेवा मेडल

Greetings and best wishes to @CISFHQrs on their Raising Day. CISF has distinguished itself by effectively catering to the security needs of vital establishments, many of which are driving India’s resurgence as well as connecting the nation. pic.twitter.com/R4zXWG0F1b— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2018
Gratitude to @CISFHQrs for providing security cover to critical infrastructure installations of our nation with utmost commitment and dedication; my best wishes to them as they celebrate 50th year of excellence in service of the nation. pic.twitter.com/whhAfiKNBF— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 10, 2018
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शनिवार को संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में राष्ट्रीय जनप्रतिनिधि सम्मेलन में भाषण दिया। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि सामाजिक न्याय के तहत सबको बराबरी मिलनी चाहिए।
10 मार्च 2018