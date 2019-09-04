चीन अरुणाचल की सीमा के अंदर घुस चुका है, सरकार मामले का संज्ञान ले: भाजपा सांसद

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh: MacMohan line is at a distance of approximately 100 km from Chaglagam, now if China makes a bridge at a distance of 25 km from Chaglagam, that implies China is already 60-70 km into our territory. pic.twitter.com/Calq5hH47o— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh: I do not blame Army or those who are patrolling the area; there are no roads how can they possibly access the area. I'm confident of the government. I want govt to look into it, I will also look into this. Roads need to be built. https://t.co/8jAWPEuxAy— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस ने अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी (एआईसीसी) डेटा एनालिटिक्स विभाग को एआईसीसी टेक्नोलॉजी और डेटा सेल के रूप में पुनर्गठित करने की घोषणी की है। प्रवीण चक्रवर्ती को सेल का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है।
4 सितंबर 2019