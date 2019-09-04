चीन अरुणाचल की सीमा के अंदर घुस चुका है, सरकार मामले का संज्ञान ले: भाजपा सांसद

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh: MacMohan line is at a distance of approximately 100 km from Chaglagam, now if China makes a bridge at a distance of 25 km from Chaglagam, that implies China is already 60-70 km into our territory. pic.twitter.com/Calq5hH47o

Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh: I do not blame Army or those who are patrolling the area; there are no roads how can they possibly access the area. I'm confident of the government. I want govt to look into it, I will also look into this. Roads need to be built. https://t.co/8jAWPEuxAy