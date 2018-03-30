BJP Karnataka files complaint against #Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah citing violation of model code of conduct; BJP says CM bribed two women who welcomed him at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru with Rs 2,000 each pic.twitter.com/qPtGXvJpUS— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कांग्रेस का गंभीर आरोप है कि शाह ने इस मुद्दे को फंड किया है ताकि इससे वोटों का ध्रुवीकरण किया जा सके।
30 मार्च 2018