Hindi News ›   India News ›   Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in trouble after BJP Karnataka files complaint

कर्नाटक: भाजपा का सिद्धारमैया पर महिलाओं को पैसे बांटने का आरोप, दर्ज की शिकायत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 09:14 PM IST
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in trouble after BJP Karnataka files complaint
कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया की मुश्किलें बढ़ती नजर आ रही है। कथित चुनाव आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाते हुए भाजपा कर्नाटक ने उनके खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। 
दर्ज शिकायत के मुताबिक, सिद्धारमैया ने कर्नाटक के मैसूर में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान दो महिलाओं को पैसे बांटे। एक मंदिर में सिद्धारमैया के स्वागत के लिए खड़ी महिलाओं को उन्होंने 2000 रुपए के नोट दिए।'
 



चुनाव आयोग इस पूरी घटना की जांच कर रहा है। आयोग अपनी जांच में यह देखने की कोशिश में है कि क्या सिद्धारमैया ने चुनाव आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन किया है या नहीं। मालूम हो कि कर्नाटक में विधानसभा की 224 सीटों के लिए 12 मई को वोट डाले जाएंगे और नतीजे 15 मई को आएंगे।

ये चुनाव मेरी आखिरी जंग, चामुंडेश्वरी से भरूंगा पर्चा
सिद्धारमैया ने कहा है कि राज्य में मई में होने वाला विधानसभा चुनाव उनके करियर का आखिरी चुनाव होगा।

एक जनसभा के दौरान सिद्धारमैया ने कहा कि 'मैं चामुंडेश्वरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से चुनाव लडूंगा क्योंकि मेरा राजनीतिक पुनर्जन्म सिर्फ यहां की जनता की मदद से हुआ था निश्चित तौर पर यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव होगा।

बता दें कि सिद्धारमैया इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र से सात बार चुनाव लड़ चुके हैं और पांच बार जीत हासिल कर चुके हैं। 

 
siddaramaiah bjp karnataka

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Amit Shah
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव 2018: अमित शाह पर कांग्रेस का गंभीर आरोप, 'राजू की हत्या पर चली चाल'

कांग्रेस का गंभीर आरोप है कि शाह ने इस मुद्दे को फंड किया है ताकि इससे वोटों का ध्रुवीकरण किया जा सके।

30 मार्च 2018

congress appointed Ashok Gehlot as General Secretary In-charge replaces Janardhan Diwedi
India News

वरिष्ठ नेताओं के कंधे हल्के कर राहुल ने युवाओं को सौंपी अहम जिम्मेदारी, पार्टी में किए बड़े बदलाव

30 मार्च 2018

Kapil Sibal silent on buying land worth 80 crores in one lakh
India News

एक लाख में 80 करोड़ की जमीन खरीदने पर सिब्बल चुप, गुप्ता बंधुओं से संबंधों पर कन्नी काटी

30 मार्च 2018

CM Nitish kumar statement over Bihar communal clashes and bjp leaders
India News

बिहार की सियासत में उथल-पुथल के संकेत, भाजपा के लिए साफ संदेश

30 मार्च 2018

Protest against statement of Hegde on Constitution, slogan of protesters in presence of Amit Shah
India News

कर्नाटक: अमित शाह को बीच में रोकना पड़ा भाषण, केंद्रीय मंत्री के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

30 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

येदियुरप्पा वाले बयान पर बोले शाह- मुझसे गलती हो सकती है लेकिन कर्नाटक के लोग गलती नहीं करेंगे

30 मार्च 2018

CBSE decided to re-exam after this student`s complaint in Delhi
India News

CBSE Paper Leak: दिल्ली में इस छात्र ने किया था सबसे पहला दावा

30 मार्च 2018

narendra modi minister upendra kushwaha met lalu yadav at AIIMS in Delhi
India News

लालू से एम्स में मिले मोदी सरकार के मंत्री, सियासी अटकलें हुई तेज

30 मार्च 2018

Identification of 10 Whatsapp Groups in CBSE Paper Leak case
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक मामले में 10 वाट्सऐप ग्रुप की पहचान, मेल की पेंच में उलझा मामला

30 मार्च 2018

rahul gandhi wants to divide hindus said central minister giriraj singh allahabad
India News

बिहार में हिंसा के सवाल पर गिरिराज ने साधी चुप्पी, राहुल गांधी को बताया 'बहुरूपिया'

30 मार्च 2018

VIDEO: बिहार में इस तरह से भड़काई जा रही है हिंसा, आप रहें सावधान

बिहार हिंसा की आग में जल रहा है। राज्य के 38 में से 8 जिले साम्प्रदायिक हिंसा की चपेट में है। वजह चाहे जो भी हो लेकिन इन घटनाओं में कई लोगों की जान चली गई।

30 मार्च 2018

आईआरसीटीसी 1:37

IRCTC का नया लोगो और टैगलाइन देकर 1 लाख जीतने का मौका, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

30 मार्च 2018

अटल जी 1:04

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, वायरल हुई निधन की अफवाह

30 मार्च 2018

devendra fadnavis 0:42

CM देवेंद्र फडणवीस पर किसने फेंका जूता?

30 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई 2:01

CBSE पेपर लीक: कांग्रेस ने इन तीखे शब्दों के जरिए बोला पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी पर हमला

30 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

येदियुरप्पा वाले बयान पर बोले शाह- मुझसे गलती हो सकती है लेकिन कर्नाटक के लोग गलती नहीं करेंगे

30 मार्च 2018

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said I will fight from Chamundeshwari assembly
India News

कर्नाटक: मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया बोले- ये चुनाव मेरी आखिरी जंग, चामुंडेश्वरी से भरूंगा पर्चा

29 मार्च 2018

Amit Shah mistake in Karnataka Assembly Election 2018, Congress counter BJP
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले BJP ने की बड़ी गलती, राहुल ने भी ली चुटकी

27 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह
India News

अमित शाह ने सिद्धारमैया पर लगाया हिंदुओं को बांटने और किसानों की अनदेखी करने का आरोप

27 मार्च 2018

Karnataka: siddaramaiah government gives minority status to Lingayats in cabinet meeting
India News

कर्नाटक सरकार ने लिंगायतों को दिया अल्पसंख्यक का दर्जा, वीरशैव महासभा ने किया विरोध

24 मार्च 2018

Lingayat Community separate religion: BJP slams Siddaramaiah Government
India News

लिंगायत समुदाय पर सियासी टकराव जारी, चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में जुबानी जंग तेज

20 मार्च 2018

