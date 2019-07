येदियुरप्पा का आदेश, कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती, मचा सियासी घमासान

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa led Karnataka Government orders Kannada & Culture Department, to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti. The decision was taken during yesterday's cabinet meeting. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6slPyDaq8w

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Karnataka govt order to not celebrate Tipu Jayanti: I only started Tipu Jayanti celebrations. According to me, he was the first freedom fighter in the country. BJP people are not secular. pic.twitter.com/80ny4pnDIc