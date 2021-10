गोवा: टीएमसी अध्यक्ष ममता बनर्जी से मिले भाजपा के पूर्व साथी, साथ में की विपक्षी दलों को एकजुट होने की अपील

Goa | Inflation is high. LPG, diesel-petrol prices have increased. Businesses affected due to GST, exports down but BJP is not serious to solve these issues. They said will bring 'Ache Din' but they are finishing this country: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/4bdSHMQLaZ

Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of regional pride, we're also a regional party. We welcome her recent statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP. I met with her today and we'll discuss that in our party: Goa Forward Party President, Vijai Sardesai pic.twitter.com/rjkFMw5qMj