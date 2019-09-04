शहर चुनें

Chief Justice will decide the listing of the matter of the mentioning by the Enforcement Directorate

कोयला घोटाला मामला: ईडी की सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अपील, 42 अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 01:12 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खास बातें

  • कोयला घोटाला मामले में ईडी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आर्जी दायर की है।
  • ईडी ने 42 अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर की मांग की है। 
  • इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया है।
  • मामले की लिस्टिंग और सुनवाई का फैसला मुख्य न्यायाशीध रंजन गोगोई ही लेंगे।
कोयला घोटाला मामले में प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आर्जी दायर कर 42 अधिकारियों के ट्रांसफर की मांग की है। ईडी की ओर से दी गई इस अर्जी में कहा गया है कि इन अधिकारियों का डेपुटेशन ईडी के साथ खत्म हो रहा है। लिहाजा इनका ट्रांसफर किया जाए। 
हालांकि इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनवाई से इनकार करते हुए कहा है कि मामले की लिस्टिंग और सुनवाई का फैसला मुख्य न्यायाशीध रंजन गोगोई ही लेंगे। बता दें सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इससे पहले आदेश दिया था कि कोयला घोटाला मामले की जांच कर रहे अधिकारियों का ट्रांसफर कोर्ट की इजाजत के बिना नहीं होना चाहिए।



 
supreme court chief justice of india ranjan gogoi listing of the matter enforcement directorate transfer probing the coal scam casesver.
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

मोदी-पुतिन
India News

रूस के सर्वोच्च नागरिक पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होंगे पीएम मोदी, व्लादिमीर पुतिन को कहा शुक्रिया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने व्लादिवोस्तोक में प्रतिनिधिमंडल स्तर की वार्ता की। पीएम मोदी ने पुतिन और रूस का शुक्रिया अदा किया।

4 सितंबर 2019

थप्पड़ मारते हुए सिद्धरमैया
India News

मैसूर हवाई अड्डे पर पूर्व सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने अपने सहयोगी को मारा थप्पड़, वीडियो वायरल

4 सितंबर 2019

गणेश चतुर्थी
India News

ये है बंद आंखों से मूर्तियां बनानेवाला कलाकार, लिम्का बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में भी दर्ज है नाम

4 सितंबर 2019

रूस
India News

रूस में पीएम मोदी ने व्लादिमीर पुतिन से की मुलाकात, व्लादिवोस्तोक एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ जोरदार स्वागत

4 सितंबर 2019

मुंबई में भारी बारिश
India News

मुंबई में भारी बारिश से सड़कों पर भरा पानी, ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी, स्कूल बंद

4 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान-2
India News

Chandrayaan 2: चांद छूने को तैयार विक्रम लैंडर, 35 किमी दूर लगा रहा चक्कर

4 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार
India News

डीके शिवकुमार की गिरफ्तारी पर दिल्ली से कर्नाटक तक बवाल, आज कोर्ट में पेशी

4 सितंबर 2019

रूस के व्लादिवोस्तोक अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे पीएम मोदी
India News

रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन से मिले पीएम मोदी, कई बड़े समझौते होने की संभावना

4 सितंबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता एस जयपाल रेड्डी के श्रद्धांजलि सभा में जोशी, मनमोहन सिंह और सीताराम येचुरी
India News

ऐसे नेताओं की जरूरत है जो पीएम से बिना किसी चिंता किए बात कर सकें: जोशी

4 सितंबर 2019

पिनाराई विजयन और हरदीप सिंह पुरी
India News

मार्च 2020 तक शुरू होगी कोच्चि जल मेट्रो परियोजना: सीएम पिनाराई विजयन

4 सितंबर 2019

