Home ›   India News ›   Chief Justice and four disgruntled judges may meet on Monday

चीफ जस्टिस और चार असंतुष्ट जजों के बीच हुई ‘चाय पर चर्चा’, सोमवार को हो सकती है अगली बैठक

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 02:13 AM IST
Chief Justice and four disgruntled judges may meet on Monday
चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा और अंसतुष्ट चल रहे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चार वरिष्ठ जजों के बीच बृहस्पतिवार को एक बार फिर ‘चाय पर चर्चा’ हुई। जानकारी के मुताबिक, करीब 25 मिनट तक सौहार्दपूर्ण माहौल में इनके बीच बातचीत हुई। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा और असंतुष्ट चल रहे चार वरिष्ठ जज न्यायमूर्ति जे. चेलमेश्वर, न्यायमूर्ति रंजन गोगई, न्यायमूर्ति मदन बी. लोकुर और न्यायमूर्ति कूरियन जोसफ के बीच बृहस्पतिवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुबह करीब 10 बजे बैठक हुई। बैठक में चारों वरिष्ठ जजों ने मामलों के आवंटन को लेकर चीफ जस्टिस को एक प्रस्ताव दिया। इस प्रस्ताव में यह सुझाव दिया गया है कि महत्वपूर्ण और संवेदनशील मामलों के आवंटनों की क्या प्रक्रिया अपनाई जानी चाहिए। 

इन मामलों का पीठ का चयन किस प्रकार किया जाना चाहिए। चीफ जस्टिस ने चारों जजों को यह आश्वास्त किया है कि वह प्रस्ताव में जरूर गौर करेंगे। इन पांचों के बीच करीब 25 मिनट तक बातचीत हुई। सूत्रों की माने तो इस दौरान इन पांच जजों के अलावा चार अन्य जज भी थे। चीफ जस्टिस और चार वरिष्ठ जजों के बीच सोमवार को अगले दौर की बात हो सकती है। जस्टिस जे. चेलमेश्वर शुक्रवार को अवकाश पर हैं। वह शुक्रवार को किसी काम के सिलसिले में दिल्ली से बाहर हैं। इसलिए माना जा रहा है कि अगली बैठक सोमवार से पहले संभव नहीं है। 

बीते शुक्रवार को न्यायपालिका में आए भूचाल के बाद चीफ जस्टिस और असंतुष्ट चल रहे चार जजों के बीच यह दूसरी बैठक है। मंगलवार को भी इन पांचों के बीच भी बैठक हुई थी। हालांकि बुधवार लंच के दौरान इनके बीच बैठक होने की उम्मीद थी लेकिन जस्टिस चेलमेश्वर के अवकाश पर होने के कारण बैठक नहीं हो सकी। 
dipak mishra judges supreme court supreme court dispute

