अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Chidambaram hits out at PM for mob violence

चिदंबरम का करारा हमला, अहमदाबाद जल रहा था और मोदी दुनिया के व्यापारियों को भारत बुला रहे थे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 05:18 PM IST
Chidambaram hits out at PM for mob violence
दावोस में वैश्विक निवेशकों को आकर्षित करने के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के प्रयासों पर कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने बृहस्पतिवार को करारा हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस दिन प्रधानमंत्री दुनिया के व्यापारियों को भारत में निवेश के लिए बुला रहे थे उसी दिन अहमदाबाद भीड़ की हिंसा की चपेट में था और उत्तर प्रदेश में नैतिक पुलिस कार्रवाई देखी गई।

ट्वीट की एक श्रृंखला में चिदंबरम ने दावोस में विश्व आर्थिक मंच पर प्रधानमंत्री के संबोधन वाले दिन देश में घटित हुई अलग-अलग घटनाओं की  जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि उसी दिन उत्तर प्रदेश में नैतिक पुलिस ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर युवा जोड़ों के खिलाफ छह मामले दर्ज किए।

वहीं पद्मावत के खिलाफ गुजरात में हुए हिंसक विरोध की ओर इशारा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि उसी दिन अहमदाबाद में भी भीड़ की हिंसा देखने को मिली।

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री ने इसके साथ ही कहा कि उसी दिन मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने डार्विन के विकासवाद के सिद्धांत को कचरा बताने पर अपने कनिष्ठ साथी सत्यपाल सिंह को फटकार लगाई। उसी दिन देश की सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने देश की राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) को यह जांच करने से रोक दिया कि क्यों एक हिंदू लड़की ने मुस्लिम लड़के से शादी करने का फैसला किया?

RELATED

इन ट्वीट में कही बातों के जरिए चिदंबरम ने यह इशारा किया कि देश में जब लोकतंत्र, सुरक्षा, ज्ञान और आजादी पर लगातार हमले हो रहे हैं, वैसी स्थिति में प्रधानमंत्री किस आधार पर निवेश की उम्मीद या अपील कर रहे हैं?
p chidambaram narendra modi congress

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Padmaavat Movie Collection - first day box office collection of deepika padukone film padmaavat
Bollywood

Padmaavat Collection: बवाल के बीच लाखों दर्शकों ने देखी फिल्म, 1 शो ने ही भंसाली को बनाया करोड़पति

25 जनवरी 2018

hritik roshan grandfather j omprakash birthday celebrate with sussanne khan
Bollywood

जल्द ही शादी के बंधन में दोबारा बंध सकते हैं ऋतिक, शेयर की तस्वीरें हैं गवाह

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone most challenging role in film padmaavat
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण के लिए सबसे मुश्किल था 'पद्मावत' का ये सीन, शूट होने में लगे कई दिन

25 जनवरी 2018

these are the countries where anyone can dream of living
Stress Management

जानिए, कौन से हैं दुनिया के वो 6 देश जहां रहना किसी का भी हो सकता है ख़्वाब?

25 जनवरी 2018

Hrithik Roshan Super 30 film announced new release date
Bollywood

ऋतिक की 'सुपर 30' की रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ी, अब इस दिन बड़े पर्दे पर आएगी फिल्म

25 जनवरी 2018

Karni Sena members share sanjay leela Bhansali Mobile Number on social media
Bollywood

रिलीज के दिन करणी सेना की सबसे शर्मनाक हरकत, बिना फिल्‍म देखे भंसाली पर उछाला कीचड़

25 जनवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra faces multiple tax demands by the income tax department
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Income Tax के निशाने पर आ गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा और मिल गया नोटिस

25 जनवरी 2018

kejriwal condemns attack on school kids bus in gurugram during padmaavat protest says all this
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले- मुसलमानों और दलितों को मारने के बाद अब वो हमारे बच्चों को बना रहे निशाना

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy- people see padmaavat on facebook live
Jaipur

जहां नहीं लगी, वहां फ्री में यूं देखी जा रही है 'पद्मावत' LIVE

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone says i am confidence for padmaavat it will be huge hit at the box office
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज होते ही दीपिका ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-अब आया जश्न मनाने का समय

25 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Man taking selfie video in front of speeding train lands him in hospital
India News

इस सेल्फी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

हैदराबाद में एक शख्स तेज रफ्तार ट्रेन के सामने सेल्फी ले रहा था जिसकी वजह से उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा।

25 जनवरी 2018

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah piloted his jumbo jet to New Delhi
India News

ब्रुनेई के सुल्तान खुद प्लेन उड़ाकर पहुंचे दिल्ली, महंगी गाड़ियों का भी रखते हैं शौक

25 जनवरी 2018

film padmaavat release issue live updates karni sena activities protest
India News

LIVE: पद्मावत के विरोध में आत्मदाह की कोशिश, अखिलेश बोले- हिंसा करने वाले BJP कार्यकर्ता

25 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat film Ruckus continue, bjp congress leader gives statement against film
India News

पद्मावत: विरोध में उतरे दिग्विजय-वीके सिंह, ओवैसी बोले- 56 इंच का सीना केवल मुस्लिमों के लिए है?

25 जनवरी 2018

Tehseen Poonawalla filed Contempt petition against Karni Sena members in Supreme Court
India News

पद्मावत: 4 राज्‍यों और करणी सेना के खिलाफ SC में अवमानना का केस दाखिल, सोमवार को सुनवाई

25 जनवरी 2018

Now Muslims are changing religion in Maharashtra, Mostly Hindu
India News

महाराष्ट्र में अब मुसलमान भी कर रहे हैं धर्म परिवर्तन, सबसे ज्यादा बने हिंदू

25 जनवरी 2018

SC Said on Aadhaar, Need to maintain balance between citizens right and national interest
India News

आधार मामले पर SC ने कहा- सरकारी योजनाओं और नागरिकों के अधिकार के बीच संतुलन जरूरी

25 जनवरी 2018

driver who save lives of 52 Amarnath Pilgrims receive Gallantry Award
India News

52 अमरनाथ यात्रियों की जान बचाने वाले इस ड्राइवर को मिला वीरता पुरस्कार

25 जनवरी 2018

Brawn behind karni sena and padmaavat movie
India News

आठ राज्य और 11 शहरों में करणी सेना का दिखा असर

25 जनवरी 2018

BJP President amit shah claimed more seats than 2014 if general election announced today
India News

अमित शाह बोले- आज लोकसभा चुनाव हुए तो 2014 से ज्यादा आएंगी सीटें

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

‘पद्मावत’ पर बोले सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी, नहीं बननी चाहिए ऐसी फिल्में

‘पद्मावत’ विवाद पर बोलते हुए बीजेपी नेता सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी ने कहा कि इस तरह की फिल्में नहीं बनानी चाहिए।

25 जनवरी 2018

Rjd chief Lalu yadav convicted in third case of fodder scam, bjp said rjd decision is not surprising 3:22

चारा घोटाला केस में लालू को जेल, सुशील मोदी ने ली चुटकी

25 जनवरी 2018

SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON will appear on 31 january 3:10

31 जनवरी को नजर आएगा ‘सुपर ब्लू ब्लड मून’, यहां जानें खासियत

25 जनवरी 2018

Obese children are likely to die early than healthy peers, says study 1:10

सावधान: अगर आपके परिवार में कोई मोटा बच्चा है तो जरूर देखें ये खबर

25 जनवरी 2018

Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty in third fodder scam case, five year jail 3:46

चारा घोटाले के तीसरे केस में भी नपे लालू, पांच साल की सजा, 10 लाख का जुर्माना

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Kashmir policy is not correct to show strength: Chidambaram
India News

चिदंबरम बोले- कश्मीर में सैन्य ताकत दिखाने की नीति ठीक नहीं 

23 जनवरी 2018

INX Media PMLA case: Karti Chidambaram appears before ED
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मनी लांड्रिंग केस में चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति से पूछताछ

18 जनवरी 2018

I will constantly speak and write: Chidambaram
India News

न दबूंगा न मुड़ूंगा, लगातार बोलता और लिखता रहूंगा: चिदंबरम 

14 जनवरी 2018

airtel maxis deal: ED raids on premises of karti chidambaram in delhi and chennai
India News

कार्ति के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी, कांग्रेस बोली- CBI और ED का इस्तेमाल कर रही सरकार

13 जनवरी 2018

P Chidambaram slams Modi Government for jammu and kashmir policy
India News

कश्मीर नीति पर चिदंबरम ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- अबतक नहीं हुआ आतंकवाद का खात्मा

7 जनवरी 2018

Karti chidambaram summoned by ED on 11 january
India News

ईडी ने चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति को फिर भेजा समन, 11 को किया तलब

2 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.