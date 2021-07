बिगड़े बोल: सीएम बघेल बोले- एयर इंडिया और सिंधिया दोनों बिकाऊ, मोदी ने 'महाराजा' को सौंपी ब्रिकी की जिम्मेदारी

They are going to sell Air India & that Ministry has been given to Scindia. Air India's logo is 'Maharaja'. Both (Jyotiraditya Scindia & Air India) are saleable. One is going to be auctioned & the other has been given charge to sell it: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pic.twitter.com/5ce53u8BNH