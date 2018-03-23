शहर चुनें

...जब एयरपोर्ट पर छूटा चेतन भगत का लैपटॉप, ऐसे मिला वापस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Mar 2018 05:46 PM IST
Chetan Bhagat said laptop missing at Delhi airport recoverd by CISF and air india
देश के चर्चित लेखक चेतन भगत उस समय मुसीबत में फंस गए जब दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर उनका लैपटॉप भूलवश छूट गया।  
लेकिन वह इस मुसीबत से जुझ ही रहे थे कि तभी दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट और सीआईएसएफ ने उनसे संपर्क किया और उन्हें लैपटॉप वापस कर दिया।

चेतन भगत ने खुद इस पूरी घटना की जानकारी ट्वीट कर दी। 

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि 'मेरा लैपटॉप भूलवश दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर छूट गया था लेकिन एयर इंडिया के स्टॉफ की मदद से मुझे यह वापस मिल गया। इसमें दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट और सीआईएसएफ की तरफ से भी मुझे मदद मिली। और मेरा मेरा लैपटॉप मुंबई तक पहुंचा दिया गया। आप सभी का बहुत शुक्रिया!

