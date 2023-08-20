Chandrayaan-3: लैंडर विक्रम चांद के और करीब पहुंचा, मॉड्यूल की फाइनल डीबूस्टिंग भी रही सफल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
चंद्रयान-3 के लैंडर मॉड्यूल ने अंतिम डीबूस्टिंग ऑपरेशन को सफलतापूर्व पूरा कर लिया है। भारतीय स्पेस एजेंसी इसरो ने बताया कि चंद्रयान ने एलएम कक्षा को 25 किमी X 134 किमी तक कम कर दिया है। अब मॉड्यूल की आंतरिक जांच होगी। इसके बाद निर्दिष्ट लैंडिग स्थल पर उसे सूर्योदय का इंतजार करना होगा। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 23 अगस्त को 17:45 बजे पावर्ड डिसेंट शुरू होने की उम्मीद है।
लूना-25 में आई तकनीकी खराबी
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 19, 2023
The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.
The powered descent is expected to commence on August… pic.twitter.com/7ygrlW8GQ5
